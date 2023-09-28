Soniqs and M80 qualify for BLAST R6 Major Atlanta

Banner image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Soniqs and M80 have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta after defeating DarkZero Esports and Wildcard Gaming, respectively.

Soniqs was the first to secure a spot at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Phase 2 after a well-deserved win against the purple squad. Despite losing the first map of the series by 7-4 on Border, the team completed the comeback after winning on Consulate and Nighthaven Labs.

Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil was the team's best-rated player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.25 and an entry balance of 6-1 (+5) while mainly using Lion and Fenrir.

This is Soniqs' fourth Six Major qualification in a row, as they have only missed out on the Six Charlotte Major since the start of Year 7.

Later on, M80 and Wildcard Gaming met after Soniqs' victory. Although the series was shorter, M80 had difficulties to close out the maps.

Despite the Brazilian-majority roster win, Wildcard Gaming's rookie Atom was the best player in the match as he dropped 32 kills throughout the match. The youngster's best performance came on Border, where he got a SiegeGG rating of 1.62 and was one round away from pushing M80 to a third map.

With these results, M80 and Soniqs have confirmed their presence in the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. Moreover, Soniqs have mathematically qualified for the Six Invitational 2024, with M80 needing 20 SI Points more to follow them.