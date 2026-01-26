Six Invitational Group B: Storylines, teams, fixtures, and more!

With the Six Invitational 2026 being just around the corner, it's time to get ready for the biggest competition of Rainbow Six Siege of the year. Twenty of the best teams in the world will face off in Paris, France, as only one will be able to lift the hammer.

The first stage of the Six Invitational 2026 is the Group Stage. Divided into four groups of five rosters each, Group B is arguably the easiest to predict. People expect Team Falcons and FURIA to deliver a fierce fight for first place, whilst the rest fight for third and fourth.

Here's everything you need to know about the Six Invitational 2026 Group B:

Teams

Here's a look at the teams that shape the Six Invitational 2026 Group B:

Team Falcons

Team Falcons had a superb end to the year as they reached the BLAST R6 Major Munich grand final and won the Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals. Still, that's simply not enough for the players.

Heading to the Six Invitational 2026 as favorites, the team's growth has been excellent especially after all the lessons they had to learn since the launch of Rainbow Six Siege X. However, truth be told, despite their outstanding consistency since the start of Year 8, the Europeans have only won one of their last five international grand finals–with their only trophy coming in the Esports World Cup, a competition the average fan still struggles to accept.

FURIA

FURIA Esports are exactly the opposite of Team Falcons–after a strong start to the season winning RE:L0:AD and finishing in third place of the Esports World Cup 2025 the Black Panthers struggled at the BLAST R6 Major Munich where they finished in 7th - 8th. Eventually, the Brazilians finished in second place at the South America League 2025 Regional Finals.

In Brazil, during the season, the team collected great results after back-to-back stage wins, breaking FaZe Clan's streak. However, at the moment of truth, the players struggled to impose themselves. In what could be the team's Last Dance together, the Black Panthers must deliver a strong display in Paris.

Wildcard

Wildcard's Year 10 has been unique. The Americans consistently struggled to get good results in North America, and, it's fair to say that, in their home region, they are a mid-table team. Still, internationally, Wildcard's current roster has never finished outside of the Top 4. In RE:L0:AD they were one map away from qualifying for the grand final whilst in Munich they finished in fourth place after being knocked out by eventual champions M80.

It's hard to know exactly what to expect from the Americans. Nevertheless, Wildcard should put a strong fight against Team Falcons and FURIA, and are the main favorites to take the group's third seed.

Elevate

Elevate's Brazilian project makes a return to international action after nine months without playing outside their home region. Before the Six Invitational 2026, the APAC roster had only played in RE:L0:AD, where they collected a surprising Top 8 finish–mainly thanks to their good use of the bullet system.

Including a highly-experienced roster made of Brazilian players, Elevate are expected to fight for the group's fourth place, especially with Wildcard and Daystar in the mix too.

Daystar

Daystar are Paris' Cinderella. Against all of the odds, the Taiwanese-majority lineup managed to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 after winning APAC's Last Chance Qualifier in a bracket that included CAG Osaka, the former Chiefs roster, as well as Chinese-favorites All Gamers.

Despite all expectations pointing at a CAG Osaka qualification, Daystar ended up stealing the show. With only a few players with previous Six Invitational experience, they are the main candidates to be eliminated in Group B.

Storylines

Here's a look at the three most exciting storylines of Group B:

SI 2025 Upper Bracket Final rematch

Team Falcons and FURIA's rosters will clash for the first time since they meet at the Six Invitational 2025 Upper Bracket Final. Back then, the Europeans pushed the Brazilians to the Lower Bracket Final–where they lost against eventual champions FaZe Clan. It was a defeat that certainly hurt the Black Panthers; therefore, they will likely want to get their rematch to be off to a good start in Paris.

Elevate's redemption tour

Curiously enough, Elevate will face off against Wildcard and Daystar at the Six Invitational 2026–two teams that certainly shaped the Brazilians' season. First, Wildcard knocked out Elevate in RE:L0:AD's quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Daystar stopped Elevate from reaching the APAC Major Qualifiers for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Victories against the two would certainly put Elevate among the group's three-best rosters.

Additionally, Elevate have also faced off against FURIA this season. It was in their first RE:L0:AD match, which fell in the hands of the Black Panthers.

FURIA's perfect group stage record

Under the current group stage format, FURIA have never failed to top their group stage standings as the Brazilian powerhouse finished in first place in their groups in 2022 and 2025. Curiously enough, in 2022, the Black Panthers were also drawn in Elevate's group–and Team BDS, which, back then, included Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and Loïc "BriD" Chongthep.

Matches

Starting from February 2, teams in Group B of the Six Invitational 2026 will face off as only the best four will reach the playoffs. Therefore, the team that ends in fifth place will be eliminated.

Here's the time for each one of the games played in Group B:

February 2

11 AM CET: Daystar vs. Elevate

2:3o PM CET: Team Falcons vs. FURIA

February 3

11 AM CET: Team Falcons vs. Elevate

2:30 PM CET: Wildcard vs. Daystar

February 4

11 AM CET: FURIA vs. Elevate

2:30 PM CET: Wildcard vs. Team Falcons

February 5

11 AM CET: Daystar vs. FURIA

2:30 PM CET: Elevate vs. Wildcard

February 6

11 AM CET: Team Falcons vs. Daystar

2:30 PM CET: FURIA vs. Wildcard

We will update this article as soon as the first results come in. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.