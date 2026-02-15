Six Invitational 2026 MVP: Handy

SiegeGG has named Thiago "Handy" Ferreira as the MVP of the Six Invitational 2026. The Brazilian led FaZe Clan to a second hammer as the team became the first roster to lift back-to-back hammers.

Before the start of the match, Handy averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.12. Following the conclusion of the series against Team Secret, the number increased to 1.16. That's thanks to his SiegeGG rating of 1.29 in the grand final.

Here's a look at Handy's numbers across the Six Invitational 2026:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.16

: 1.16 K-D : 240-174 (+66)

: 240-174 (+66) Entry : 33-38 (-5)

: 33-38 (-5) Maps: 23

KOST : 65

: 65 KPR : 0.92

: 0.92 SRV : 33%

: 33% Clutches : 4

: 4 Plants : 5

: 5 Operators mained: Deimos and Mira

Six Invitational 2026 EVPs

Here's a look at our five Six Invitational 2026 EVPs, our honorable mentions:

Luccas "Paluh" Molina

Paluh was the third-highest SiegeGG rated player in the Six Invitational 2026 with a rating of 1.15. He was the best-rated player in Fluxo W7M. The Six Invitational 2026 was the Brazilian's second-best result in the fight for the hammer as he reached the Six Invitational 2021 grand final, also played in Paris, France.

Noah "Noa" Urwitz

The Swede was crucial in the team's performances across the Six Invitational 2026. He was specially extremely sharp in the Lower Bracket and the Six Invitational 2026 Finals. In the grand final, he was Team Secret's second-highest rated player.

Marc "Jume" Steinmann

The German player was key in Team Secret's run in Paris. With two clutches, Jume forced Border against FaZe Clan. While his Border performance wasn't brilliant, mainly due to the characteristics of the map, the German player's aggression was crucial in Team Secret's playstyle and final result.

Jacob "Bae" Dowling

The American player has been one of the most consistent players at the Six Invitational 2026. Wildcard was extremely sharp in the group stage, taking down Team Falcons and FURIA in the process. Whilst the team's playoff weren't brilliant, the Americans succeeded as they reached the Finals, the team's main goal. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.17, he was the second-highest rated player in the competition and the highest in the playoffs after having played 16 maps.

Denis "Dodez" Navas

The Brazilian player of Fluxo W7M was arguably the team's second-best player in the competition as he led his teammates with outstanding individual performances. He was extremely sharp throughout most of the competition and was present in most of the areas of the game, clutching eight rounds, securing six plants, and the sixth-highest K-D in the tournament.