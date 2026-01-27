Six Invitational 2026 Group D: Storylines, teams, fixtures, and more!

With the Six Invitational 2026 being just around the corner, it's time to get ready for the biggest competition of Rainbow Six Siege of the year. Twenty of the best teams in the world will face off in Paris, France, as only one will be able to lift the hammer.

The first stage of the Six Invitational 2026 is the Group Stage. Divided into four groups of five rosters each, Group D is expected to be highly contested. Here's everything you need to know about the group, including Spacestation, Team Secret, Fluxo W7M, ENTERPRISE Esports, and Oxygen Esports.

Teams

Here's a look at the teams that shape Group D of the Six Invitational 2026:

Spacestation

The astronauts ended the year on a high after winning North America's Regional Finals. It wasn't a massive surprise, though, as the team had done extremely well in their home region in the previous two splits: winning the first stage was followed by a second-place finish in the second split.

Internationally, however, the astronauts haven't met the expectations. In RE:L0:AD the team struggled a lot as they could only beat G2 Esports. Their win against the samurai was followed by defeats against DarkZero Esports, BNK FEARX, and Wildcard. Whilst the astronauts finished in fourth place in the Esports World Cup 2025 their performance at the BLAST R6 Major Munich was disappointing as they finished at the bottom of the standings with defeats against Team BDS, Wildcard, and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

In Paris, Spacestation will have to show why they are one of North America's powerhouses. While their recent international results haven't been the greatest, it's fair to say the astronauts have proven stronger at the Six Invitational with back-to-back Top 8 finishes in Rainbow Six Siege's biggest stage.

Team Secret

Team Secret have had their best season in Rainbow Six Siege after winning the Esports World Cup 2025 last summer. The team's feat included some outstanding results such as victories against Team Falcons, w7m esports, Weibo Gaming, Spacestation, and G2 Esports. In the end, the team's result meant the organization would claim slightly more than USD$1M.

Logically, expectations around Team Secret in Paris are higher than ever before. However, it's important to remember that Team Secret have yet to survive a Six Invitational group stage. Will the Six Invitational 2026 be their first time?

Fluxo W7M

The Bulls, formerly known as w7m esports, will make their debut as Fluxo W7M at the Six Invitational 2026. The Brazilians haven't had a good season internationally, with group stage eliminations in the Esports World Cup 2025 and the BLAST R6 Major Munich–all of them in the hands of FURIA. Regionally, however, the team has done well and became the undisputed third horse only behind the Black Panthers and FaZe Clan.

ENTERPRISE Esports

ENTERPRISE Esports' evolution has been outstanding throughout the season. Less than a year ago, the Oceanic roster earned promotion to the region's top flight. Now, the team has already competed in multiple international championships as well as regional LAN competitions, flying the squad to Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Sydney and Melbourne. The team's international qualifications has also enabled them to undergo bootcamps in ENTERPRISE Esports' headquarters, allowing the players to experience hue growth.

The team will now make their Six Invitational debut fighting against some highly-experienced rosters. Although this will be the roster's first SI appearance, Oceanic fans hope to see them following the steps of Fnatic and Team Bliss.

Oxygen Esports

Regionally, Oxygen Esports have had a decent season, especially in BO1 matches. However, the team struggled in BO3 games against North America's top dogs, including M80, Spacestation, and Shopify Rebellion. The green roster competed at the Esports World Cup 2025 but missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Munich. However, they ended up qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026 after winning North America's LCQ.

Storylines

Here's a look at three interesting storylines that involve the teams in Group D of the Six Invitational 2026:

Six Invitational 2025 déja vù

Curiously enough, the Six Invitational 2026 Group D is really similar to last year's Group D, which included Spacestation, Oxygen Esports, w7m esports, Virtus.pro, and SCARZ. Logically, the Russians and the Japanese won't be in the competition, with this year's group including the initial three as well as ENTERPRISE Esports and Team Secret.

Secret back to Riyadh

Team Secret will face off against two of the five teams they played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in their title-winning Esports World Cup 2025 run, including Spacestation and Fluxo W7M. As the Europeans won both games, they are the favorites to win the two matches–and, therefore, probably clinch the group's top seed.

ENTERPRISE and Oxygen majorly favoured by Skyscraper removal

The Six Invitational 2026 will be the first international event since Ubisoft announced to replace Skyscraper with Fortress. Whilst we still don't know what teams have adapted better to the change, statistics point at two benefited rosters, both located in Group D–these being ENTERPRISE Esports and Oxygen Esports.

Read more: How could the removal of Skyscraper affect the teams at the Six Invitational 2026?

Since the start of the season, the Oceanic roster has never played on Skyscraper. At the same time, it was their most banned map with a ban rate of 85,7%. Meanwhile, Oxygen Esports had only played it once, which was a 0-7 defeat against BLAST R6 Major Munich champions M80.

Regarding Fortress, it's worth mentioning that Oxygen Esports are one of the only few teams in the competition to have played it already, with the Americans' current record on Fortress being 3-o–two victories against DarkZero Esports and one against Cloud9. This clearly indicates that Oxygen Esports have adapted pretty well to the map pool change.

Matches

Starting from February 2, teams in Group D of the Six Invitational 2026 will face off as only the best four will reach the playoffs. Therefore, the team that ends in fifth place will be eliminated.

Here's the time for each one of the games played in Group B:

February 2

6 PM CET: Spacestation vs. ENTERPRISE Esports

9:30 PM CET: Team Secret vs. Oxygen Esports

February 3

6 PM CET: Fluxo W7M vs. ENTERPRISE Esports

9:30 PM CET: Spacestation vs. Team Secret

February 4

6 PM CET: Team Secret vs. ENTERPRISE Esports

9:30 PM CET: Fluxo W7M vs. Oxygen Esports

February 5

6 PM CET: Team Secret vs. Fluxo W7M

9:30 PM CET: Spacestation vs. Oxygen Esports

February 6

6 PM CET: Spacestation vs. Fluxo W7M

9:30 PM CET: ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Oxygen Esports

