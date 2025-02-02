Six Invitational 2025 Group D: Everything you need to know

With the Six Invitational 2025 start being just around the corner, we have had a look at all of the groups to see what fans should expect from the teams competing in Boston, Massachusetts.

Teams

Here's everything you need to know about the teams included in Group D:

w7m esports

Many fans thought the Bulls would be nowhere to be seen after transferring the the back-to-back BLAST R6 Major winners and Six Invitational 2024 champions to FURIA Esports after lifting the hammer last year. However, as the saying goes, time puts everyone in their place.

Following the departures of the team's previous players and staff, the Bulls signed the former LOS players Leonardo "d4sh" Lopes, João "Dotz" Miranda, and Júlio "L0BIN" Gabriel, as well as the former Team Liquid player Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes and the former E1 Sports player Denis "Dodez" Navas. Despite the roster was seen as an exciting project to follow throughout the season, fans didn't have much faith on the group.

Unfortunately for the team, the players didn't start the season on the right foot as a fourth-place finish in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 and a semifinal exit in Brazil's Last Chance Qualifier meant the Bulls wouldn't be in Manchester to defend the organization's crown.

Surprisingly enough, the team got back on track almost immediately. In June, two months after missing out on Manchester, the Bulls qualified for the Esports World Cup 2024. In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, against all odds, the Brazilians finished in second place after a one-sided 0-3 defeat against Team BDS.

The Bulls' progression continued during the second stage and after a third-place finish in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 2 they qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. In Canada, the Brazilians stole the show as the organization claimed its third BLAST R6 Major championship after an unbeaten run which included victories against Team BDS, Black Dragons, and Team Liquid in Phase 2, and Spacestation Gaming, Virtus.pro, and Team BDS in the Finals.

Virtus.pro

Although this is Virtus.pro's only second Six Invitational, the Russian core is widely known in the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene.

Including the Six Invitational 2019 and Six Invitational 2022 grand finalists Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov and Artur "ShepparD" Ipatov, and the Six Invitational 2022 grand finalist Danila "dan" Dontsov, this is arguably one of the most experienced rosters in the competition.

After missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester only a couple of months after finishing in third place in the Six Invitational 2023, the Europeans got back on track after a rock-solid performance in the Europe League 2024 Stage 2 and a Top 4 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

It's fair to say the Russians get the best out of themselves when playing at the Six Invitational. Since the Six Invitational 2021, the Europeans have never failed to clinch their group's first seed, including 2021, 2022, and 2024; with the only exception being 2023 as they failed to qualify.

However, the team has one important flaw: the Bears have lost eight of their eleven matches against Brazilian teams since the start of the 2023 season. If they learn how to counter the Brazilian powerhouses, Virtus.pro could become an unstoppable threat.

Spacestation Gaming

Spacestation Gaming's year began with a Top 8 finish at the Six Invitational 2024 that made everyone think about the team's potential ahead of the upcoming season. However, although the astronauts qualified for every international competition, the results haven't been great.

After struggling in the North America League 2024 Stage 1, the Americans qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after winning the region's Last Chance Qualifier. In Manchester, after surviving to the play-ins, they were knocked out of the Swiss Stage in winless fashion following defeats against Into The Breach, Team BDS, and Team Liquid.

Shortly after the team's performance in Manchester, Spacestation Gaming parted ways with David "iconic" Ifidon and signed the Six Invitational 2023 champion Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli. The team had a great debut with the Danish in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as they were extremely close to defeat the world champions FURIA Esports in the quarterfinals.

In the second stage, a third-place finish in the North America League 2024 saw the astronauts qualifying for Montreal. Eventually, the Americans were sent home in the quarterfinals by the eventual champions, w7m esports.

SCARZ

The Japanese head to the Six Invitational 2025 after having completely dominated the Japan League for the second season in a row.

The team's campaign began with the signing of the former NORTHEPTION player and highly-rated Japanese talent Nina "Nina" Abe as SCARZ decided to bench Yuusuke "Pyon" Sashiyama.

As previously mentioned, SCARZ absolutely controlled the Japan League as they topped the standings of the first and the second split. However, the team's results haven't been the same internationally and the roster's Top 8 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen looks quite far away.

In Manchester, SCARZ's only victory came against their regional archenemies CAG Osaka, as they defeated the Cyclops in their first game of the Swiss Stage. However, after starting on the right foot, the Japanese lost against FURIA Esports, DarkZero Esports, and Team Liquid, who all reached the tournament's quarterfinals.

In the Esports World Cup 2024, the Japanese defeated Wolves Esports but were knocked out of the competition after defeats against FaZe Clan and, once again, DarkZero Esports. Last but not least, the Asian roster could only get one victory in Montreal as they defeated G2 Esports but lost against the Chiefs, Team Secret, and Black Dragons.

With the Six Invitational 2025 kicking off on February 3, the Japanese roster's goal must be proving not only themselves but international viewers and players that they aren't only a danger in Japan but also abroad.

Oxygen Esports

Finally, Oxygen Esports closes the list in what's the team's first international Rainbow Six Siege competition since the team's brief performance a the Gamers8 2023. Furthermore, the green organization is making a return to the Six Invitational for the first time since the team's third-place finish in 2023.

It's fair to say a lot has changed since then. The only player remaining from Oxygen Esports' 2023 roster is Ethan "Nuers" James, someone who must be extremely hungry after missing out on four BLAST R6 Majors, one Six Invitational, and the Esports World Cup.

Overall, Oxygen Esports has plenty of international experience not just in Nuers but also in Evan "Yoggah" Nelson, Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, and Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira, who all competed in the Six Invitational 2023 and the Six Invitational 2024 under M80. However, considering the caliber of the rest of the teams in the group, it's fair to say Oxygen Esports and SCARZ are the favorites to take the group's final seed. But, who's going to finish at the bottom of the standings?

Storylines and data

Here are the most exciting storylines in the Six Invitational 2025 Group D:

Déjà vu, I have been in this place before . Since November 2023, Spacestation Gaming have played at least once against every team included in Group D; SCARZ in Atlanta, Virtus.pro in Montreal, w7m esports in Riyadh and Montreal, and Oxygen Esports in the North America League 2024.

. Since November 2023, Spacestation Gaming have played at least once against every team included in Group D; SCARZ in Atlanta, Virtus.pro in Montreal, w7m esports in Riyadh and Montreal, and Oxygen Esports in the North America League 2024. Redemption is needed to succeed : Spacestation Gaming have failed to win any of their matches against Virtus.pro and w7m esports this season. They played once against the Russians and twice against the Brazilians.

: Spacestation Gaming have failed to win any of their matches against Virtus.pro and w7m esports this season. They played once against the Russians and twice against the Brazilians. Nice to see you again, ol' friend. Oxygen Esports' first match in the Six Invitational 2025 will be against w7m esports; curiously enough, the team's last international match to date was against the Bulls in the Gamers8 2023.

