Six Invitational 2025: Dates, teams, format, and more!

On October 8, Ubisoft unveiled Boston, Massachusetts, as the location for the Six Invitational 2025.

The Six Invitational is the most important tournament of the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege competitive season. Teams all around the world have been working day and night to have the chance of lifting the Sledge hammer. However, by the conclusion of the tournament, only one team will be crowned as world champion.

Here's everything you need to know about the Six Invitational 2025:

Dates and location

Fans at the Six Invitational 2024 (Photo: Ubisoft)

The Six Invitational 2025 will be played from February 3 to February 16. The tournament will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, and the venue chosen for the event has been the MGM Music Hall. You can purchase your tickets here.

Teams

The Six Invitational 2025 will include 20 teams. Throughout the season, sixteen teams clinched a spot through the Global Standings, a standings system used to determine the most consistent sides combining both regional and international BLAST competitions.

After the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, those teams that didn't finish among the top sixteen teams on the Global Standings will have a second shot at qualifying for the Six Invitational 2025 through the regional qualifiers. The four winners from each bracket will be able to compete for the hammer.

In total, 20 teams will face off to lift the hammer under the lights of Boston, Massachusetts. Here's a look at all of the teams that have qualified so far:

Global Standings

So far, only six teams have clinched a Six Invitational 2025 spot through the Global Standings. These include:

Cloud9 Beastcoast

Team BDS

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Team Liquid

Team Secret

Regional Qualifiers

Unfortunately, BLAST hasn't unveiled any information regarding the Regional Qualifiers yet. However, we will update this piece once an update regarding this qualifying system is made official.

Format

Credit: Ubisoft W7m esports' players during the Six Invitational 2024 (Photo: Ubisoft)

The Six Invitational 2025 is the most important tournament of the season. Therefore, its format is the most extensive one. All matches will be BO3 series except for the grand final, which will be a BO5 series.

Here's a rundown of the format that will be used at the Six Invitational 2025:

Group Stage

The first phase of the Six Invitational 2025 will be the group stage. The 20 teams in the competition will be divided into groups of five teams each. By the end of the group stage, the four best teams from each group will move to the playoffs.

Playoffs

The playoffs will follow a double-elimination system. This means that there will be an upper and a lower bracket. While the two best teams from each group will be placed in the upper bracket, the second and third seeds will start their playoff run from the lower bracket.

If a team loses a match in the upper bracket it will drop to the lower bracket. However, if a team loses a match in the lower bracket, no more second chances will be given. This system rewards those teams who showed consistency during the group stage while punishing those who couldn't keep up with the rest of their opponents in their group.

Finals

The Finals are part of the playoffs but the only difference is that there will be a crowd for these matches.

The matches that will be played in front of a crowd include:

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals

Lower Bracket Semifinals

Upper Bracket Final

Lower Bracket Final

Six Invitational 2025 Grand Final

Therefore, six matches will be played in front of a crowd at the Six Invitational 2025.

Prize Pool

While a prize pool for the Six Invitational 2025 hasn't been structured yet, Ubisoft's official blog post reveals that the total prize pool will still be US$3M.

