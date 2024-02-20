Six Invitational 2024 Playoffs Day 2 MVP: Brendo

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Brendan "Brendo" Sage has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of the second day of the Six Invitational 2024 Playoffs following his performances against FURY and Wolves Esports.

The Australian averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1,30 after scoring ratings of 1.43 and 1.17 against FURY and Wolves Esports, respectively. Additionally, if we combine both matches, Brendo finished the day with a KD of 62-42 (+20) and a combined entry balance of 12-4 (+8).

If that wasn't enough, Brendo was crucial in Team Bliss' last map victory against FURY as he clutched the final round of the series.

His performances helped Team Bliss to become the first Australian roster to reach the Six Invitational Top 8 since Fnatic did so at the Six Invitational 2021.