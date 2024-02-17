Six Invitational 2024 Day 4 SiegeGG MVP: Pino

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Gustavo "Pino" Rigal has been chosen as SiegeGG's Six Invitational 2024 Day 4 following his performance against Geekay Esports.

The Brazilian was extremely consistent throughout the series, stepping up as the team's main entry of the match with an entry balance of 5-3 (+2). Overall, the Brazilian was the highest-rated player in Ninjas in Pyjamas with a SiegeGG rating of 1.37.

His performance against Geekay Esports also included one clutch, which came on round four of Border, and one plant.

Additionally, the player finished the series with a KD of 35-21 (+14). These are three more kills than the ones he obtained throughout the series against FearX and DarkZero Esports.

Ninjas in Pyjamas' victory against Geekay Esports means that the team will finish in third place of Group A. This means that the Brazilians will face the second seed of one of the other three groups in their first upper-bracket match.