Six Invitational 2024 Day 3 SiegeGG MVP: Reeps96

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

Wu "Reeps96" Weichen was a differential player for Bleed Esports in the roster's victory against Team Liquid. The player got double-digit kills on the three maps of the series, ending the match with a 4K to give his team the three points.

Team Liquid began the series with a 7-5 win on Nighthaven Labs, forcing Bleed Esports to win on Oregon to secure one point at least. The Chinese's performance on the second map was outstanding, as he grabbed 19 kills for his team.

Last but not least, the player was crucial in Bleed Esports 7-4 win on Chalet, with Reeps96 getting 14 kills. Overall, the 20-year-old finished the series with a KD of 44-25 (+19), an entry balance of 9-4 (+5), and a KOST of 74%.

It's worth mentioning Ben "CTZN" McMillan's performance against Team Falcons, as the British ended the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.78. However, after taking into account the importance of both matches and the fact that Reeps96 played one extra map, we have decided to give today's MVP to the Bleed Esports player.