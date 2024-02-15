Six Invitational 2024 Day 2 Key Takeaways: North America collects three victories against Brazil

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kirill B. @ItsKirillVision

North America collects three victories against Brazil

Brazilian fans are still far away from having a slim chance of typing "North America" and "Airport" in the same sentence, especially after today's results. Three of the four American sides in the competition have collected a win against Brazilian rosters, with M80 being the only exception.

Potentially, DarkZero Esports' victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas has been the most hurtful to watch for the home fans. Against the purple squad, the Six Invitational 2021 champions could only win two of their twelve attacking rounds.

However, that wasn't the upset of the day, as the region stole the show at the Six Invitational 2024 with Spacestation Gaming's 2-0 victory over FaZe Clan.

Finally, Soniqs' 2-0 victory against LOS was the icing on the cake, as the North American roster is now the favorite to take Group D's first seed.

Perfect day for Europe

So far, the Six Invitational 2024 has been fantastic for Europe. The three teams in Brazil from the old continent are among the best two seeds in their respective groups.

G2 Esports was the first European team to collect a win for the region today as the Six Invitational 2023 champions defeated FearX following wins on Oregon (7-3) and Chalet (7-5). Like in their match against Ninjas in Pyjamas, Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli was the best player against the South Koreans with an outstanding 9-0 (+9) entry balance.

In Group B, Wolves Esports collected the team's second win in Brazil after defeating Team Bliss on Bank (7-5) and Chalet (8-6). With a SiegeGG rating of 1.76, Dahmani "Mowwwgli" Yanis was the best player of the match as he grabbed 40 kills in 26 rounds.

The region's final victory of the day came from Virtus.Pro against M80 after winning on Border (7-2) and Bank (8-6).

FURY and Bleed lead APAC's hopes

The conclusion of the second day of the Six Invitational 2024 means that 16 matches have already taken place, with six of them including one team from APAC. Unfortunately for the region, APAC rosters haven't been able to keep up with Europe, North America, and Brazil's pace.

So far, the region has collected four 0-2 defeats, a 1-2 loss, and a 2-1 win. Curiously enough, the tree maps came from the same sub-region: South Asia.

Although Bleed Esports couldn't defeat w7m esports, the black and red roster won one map against the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and BLAST R6 Major Atlanta champions. Meanwhile, FURY won the series against Team Falcons after losing the initial map.

Only two series reach decider map

The second day of the Six Invitational 2024 only saw two series being headed to the decider map, with FURY and w7m esports taking the 2-1 win against Team Falcons and Bleed Esports, respectively.

More precisely, the six flawless scores came in the initial six maps of the day. Therefore, some of the latter matches of the day were played earlier than expected.