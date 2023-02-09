Six Invitational 2023 Day 2 Key Takeaways: Soniqs scarily good, BriD a clutch god, MNM flying high

Banner image: Ubisoft / @capturedbycyga

The second day of the Six Invitational 2023 is now over! Here's a quick look at the most important results of the day.

Soniqs and MNM Gaming speedrun Day 2

Soniqs and MNM Gaming defeated Wolves Esports and Dire Wolves, respectively, to climb up to the top of the standings with eight points each. Both teams played 22 rounds before defeating their opponents, which meant that the Europeans will stay in first place for a second day in a row.

Soniqs' newest signing, Ben "CTZN" McMillan, was the best player for his team today as he scored a SiegeGG Rating of 1.34. Meanwhile, Nathan "Nathan" Sharp's 1.46 Rating was the best for MNM, with Fatih "Solotov" Türker also in the spotlight for his entry balance of 8-1 (+7).

While MNM Gaming are yet to face Team Liquid, their statistics so far are certainly impressive. After Day 2, three of their players are in the top five by SiegeGG Rating at the Six Invitational 2023.

G2 Esports choke against w7m esports

Julio "JULIO" Giacomelli's clutch with Clash on the very first round of the series was just a teaser of what was to come in this match.

G2 Esports' game against w7m esports was extremely well contested by both teams and either could have taken the win. The Europeans kicked things off well for them, led by Jack "Virtue" Grannan, who was the best player of the squad on Bank, w7m esports pick.

Heading to Kafe, Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes made a clear statement with an ace on Echo on the first round of the map. His skills with the Yokai Drones combined with his gunpower and Echo's long-range weapon were enough to kill all the members of G2 Esports by himself.

Karl "Alem4o" Zarth went berserk on Kafe for G2 Esports as the Brazilian got 15 kills and a KOST of 83. However, G2 lacked killing power on Kafe, with Jake "Doki" Robertson registering a negative K-D of 2-11 (-9) and a SiegeGG Rating of 0.45.

Although the Scotsman got better on the final map of the series and his team held two series points on Theme Park, it wasn't enough for G2. Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina led the team once again for a second victory in the group stage, as the Brazilians now sit in first place in Group A.

In the other game of Group A, Spacestation Gaming defeated Elevate by scores of 7-4 and 7-3.

Cyber leads FaZe Clan to first SI 2023 win

Following FaZe Clan's loss to M80 in the final match on Day 1, the Brazilians had to defeat DarkZero Esports to avoid risk of group stage elimination.

Jaime "Cyber" Ramos led FaZe Clan with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.55, the highest of any Six Invitational 2023 series played so far. With a KOST of 86% and an entry balance of 5-1 (+4) while largely playing Iana and Solis, he was the best player of the match.

Lucas "soulz1" Schinke was quiet on the first map of the series, Border, as he got a SiegeGG Rating of 0.60. However, he redeemed himself on Bank, as he got 14 kills in just 10 rounds and a SiegeGG Rating of 1.71.

Meanwhile, Heroic spoiled Team Secret's Six Invitational debut by crushing them 2-0. As of now, both Heroic and FaZe Clan sit at the top of the standings of Group D with five points each.

BriD stops Oxygen Esports' comeback attempt

Following the Jönköping Major champions' poor start to the Six Invitational 2023 against CYCLOPS athlete gaming, the Frenchmen had to get the win to keep themselves in the fight for first place.

It could have gone better, but Team BDS defeated Oxygen Esports.

For a solid minute, it looked like Team BDS's disaster against CAG was going to be repeated, this time against the North American lineup. Just like yesterday, the Frenchmen took the first map by 7-3 but lost the second on Border. Luckily for the Europeans, the ending would be different.

Despite the clear heroes for Team BDS being Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu and Théo "LikEfac" Mariano, who got 75 of the team's kills in the series, it was Loïc "BriD" Chongthep who closed out the match for Team BDS.

In the last round of the series, the Frenchman dealt with a 1v4 situation as he got a triple kill with Warden's SMG-12. Davide "FoxA" Bucci, who was the only man alive for Oxygen after BriD's outstanding play, eventually ran out of time.

Minutes before BriD's play, LOS oNe also secured their first win in the tournament against CAG in what was the team's debut at the Six Invitational. After winning Theme Park 8-7, the Japanese defeated the Brazilians in the second map of the series after only conceding one round. LOS oNe eventually took the three points, though, after a great performance on Border saw them win 7-2 there.