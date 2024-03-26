Siege's Y9S1.1 to go live today: Ballistic Shield to cover feet while crouching, DeathMARK fixes, and more!

Rainbow Six Siege's first patch for Year 9 will be deployed today, as announced by the game's official X account (formerly known as Twitter).

Today's patch will include small tweaks that affected the overall playing experience and it won't release massive operator changes. So, if you're a fan of the current meta, don't worry – it won't change.

Players should also expect the release of more R6 Share cosmetics, as some esports teams have already posted teasers on their respective social media channels.

Y9S1.1 Patch Size

When a patch is released in Rainbow Six Siege, fans automatically ask themselves how big the update is going to be. Here are the numbers for today's patch!

Steam: 1.9 GB

Ubisoft Connect: 2.2 GB

XBOX One: 2.27 GB

XBOX Series X: 2.51 GB

PlayStation 4: 2.73 GB

PlayStation 5: 2.49 GB

What's coming with Y9S1.1?

With today's patch bringing multiple small tweaks to solve issues that affected the players' experience in Siege, here are the most important updates coming alongside the Y9S1.1 patch!

Feet to be covered by shields while crouching

If shields weren't strong enough in the current meta, Y9S1.1 is introducing a fix to this issue. Starting from today, the Ballistic Shield will cover the feet of those operators who use it while being crouched.

Deimos' DeathMARK tweaks

Some players experienced issues with Deimos' gadget, the DeathMARK. Now, the gadget should activate as intended.

Buck and Bandit operator fixes

Ubisoft is introducing fixes for Buck and Bandit, as their gadgets have been experiencing some problems – the swap to the Skeleton Key (Buck) was slow while Bandit's batteries weren't affected by EMP Grenades.

Starting from today, Buck's Skeleton Key should run as smooth as before. Meanwhile, Bandit's batteries won't be invincible anymore.

Map fixes

Ubisoft is introducing fixes to very specific map issues.

On Theme Park, player's won't be detected when walking between 2F Yellow Corridor and 2F Cafe Corridor.

On Skyscraper, players won't be able to vault onto a cabinet located in 2F Tea Room.

Additionally, Ubisoft will be making changes to some Kiba Barriers that allowed players to vault on specific spots.

Finally, Ubisoft is making more changes to the FPS drops experienced by some players. This time, the changes focus in the Operators Tab.