SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 9th: Cyber

SiegeGG have named Jaime "Cyber" Ramos as the 9th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. In South America's top flight, Cyber averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.07, the second-highest in his team. Meanwhile, his 1.02 on international competitions was also the second-highest in the Brazilian roster.

It's also worth noting that Cyber was the second-best player of FaZe Clan at the Six Invitational 2026 grand final against Team Secret. His consistency and individual plays were crucial in the Brazilians' second hammer.

Finally, Cyber was FaZe Clan's best player at the Esports World Cup 2025, which ended in a group stage elimination after a defeat against G2 Esports. He was also FaZe Clan's best player in RE:L0:AD.

Here's a look at Cyber's combined stats across all tournaments played in Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.05

: 1.05 KD (+/-) : 835-743 (+92)

: 835-743 (+92) Entry (+/-) : 181-164 (+17)

: 181-164 (+17) Maps played : 94

: 94 KOST : 62%

: 62% KPR : 0.81

: 0.81 SRV : 27%

: 27% Clutches : 8

: 8 Plants : 14

: 14 HS% : 59

: 59 Operators mained: Gridlock and Aruni