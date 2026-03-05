SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 8th: Shaiiko

SiegeGG have named Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu as the 8th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. Individually, the Frenchman averaged some of the highest numbers of the season, but that couldn't be translated into international success.

The Frenchman was the third-best player in the Europe and MENA League 2025 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.13. Internationally, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.06.

Shaiiko showed great consistency in all of the competitions, including the Esports World Cup 2025, where Team Falcons suffered a group stage. In Riyadh, the Frenchman averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.15. Meanwhile, RE:L0:AD was his worst performance of the season with a SiegeGG rating of 0.97.

Finally, Shaiiko was Team Falcons' best player at the Six Invitational 2026 after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.08. However, it's worth noting that the Frenchman averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.87 across Team Falcons' final two matches in Paris, against FaZe Clan and Team Secret.

Here's a look at Shaiiko's Year 10 stats:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.10 (9th)

: 1.10 (9th) KD (+/-) : 905-732 (+173) (4th)

: 905-732 (+173) (4th) Entry (+/-) : 154-103 (+51) (2nd)

: 154-103 (+51) (2nd) Maps played : 95

: 95 KOST : 63%

: 63% KPR : 0.85 (4th)

: 0.85 (4th) SRV : 31%

: 31% Clutches : 8

: 8 Plants : 5

: 5 HS% : 62 (6th)

: 62 (6th) Operators mained: Deimos and Azami