SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 7th: Kanzen

SiegeGG have named Evan "Kanzen" Bushore as the 7th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. The American has made his way up to the Top 10 thanks to his international performances and consistency, with two EVP honors and the second-highest average rating in international competitions (1.14) only surpassed by Rookie of the Year, Zack "Stompn" Lamb.

The 27-year-old was a cornerstone in Wildcard's performances abroad. In RE:L0:AD, Kanzen averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.25. Although the rating was logically boosted by his 1.85 against SCARZ, he finished with positive ratings in all of his games, including matches versus top sides such as Team Secret, Team Falcons, G2 Esports, and Spacestation.

At the BLAST R6 Major Munich, Kanzen was Wildcard's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.11 after 16 maps. He was also named as one of the competition's EVPs as he was a pivotal part in the team's Top 4 finish in Germany.

Finally, at the Six Invitational 2026, Kanzen averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.11 after 16 maps played. He was the Americans' second-highest rated player in Paris as Jacob "Bae" Dowling scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.17.

Despite Kanzen's international consistence, the American averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.01 in just 32 maps played in the North America League 2025. Wildcard's lack of consistency in their home region heavily contrasted with the team's international results at international competitions.

Here's a look at Kanzen's Year 10 stats:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.09 (11th)

: 1.09 (11th) KD (+/-) : 657-542 (+115) (9th)

: 657-542 (+115) (9th) Entry (+/-) : 67-64 (+3)

: 67-64 (+3) Maps played : 74

: 74 KOST : 66%

: 66% KPR : 0.81 (15th)

: 0.81 (15th) SRV : 33%

: 33% Clutches : 14

: 14 Plants : 6

: 6 HS% : 60 (8th)

: 60 (8th) Operators mained: Ace and Valkyrie