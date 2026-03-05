SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 6th: Paluh

SiegeGG have named Luccas "Paluh" Molina as the 6th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. The Brazilian was one of the best in his position, averaging some extraordinary numbers in various of the main categories tracked.

Paluh averaged the third-highest SiegeGG rating of the year only behind Zack "Stompn" Lamb and Wu "Reeps96" Weichen. His international SiegeGG rating was also the third-highest (1.11) only behind Stompn and Evan "Kanzen" Bushore, with ratings of 1.16 and 1.14, respectively.

The Brazilian produced the second-highest K-D of the season and finished among the best ten entries of the year. He also averaged the third-highest KOST, only behind Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias and Ben "CTZN" McMillan, who only played one international championship each.

In terms of stats, it's also worth mentioning Paluh produced 23 clutches. He was the second-best player in this metric, only surpassed by G2 Esports' superstar Stompn. Additionally, he finished the season with the third-highest survival, only behind Felipe "nade" Ferreira and Loïc "BriD" Chongthep, who mainly play as supports in their respective teams. Seeing players with the K-D and entry balance of Paluh maintain such a high survival is extraordinarily rare.

Regionally, Paluh was the best player in the South America League 2025 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.17. Internationally, Paluh's best display came at the Six Invitational 2026 where he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.15 after playing 27 maps. He was one of the tournament's EVPs. Additionally, although he didn't reach the playoffs, Paluh finished the Esports World Cup 2025 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.27.

Not everything were ups in Paluh's season, though. In Munich, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.95. Back then, the Bulls couldn't reach the playoffs after losing against FURIA.

Here's a look at Paluh's Year 10 numbers:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.13 (3rd)

: 1.13 (3rd) KD (+/-) : 852-652 (+200) (2nd)

: 852-652 (+200) (2nd) Entry (+/-) : 78-53 (+25) (10th)

: 78-53 (+25) (10th) Maps played : 95

: 95 KOST : 69% (3rd)

: 69% (3rd) KPR : 0.79

: 0.79 SRV : 39% (3rd)

: 39% (3rd) Clutches : 23 (2nd)

: 23 (2nd) Plants : 8

: 8 HS% : 50

: 50 Operators mained: Hibana and Warden