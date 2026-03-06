SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 5th: Jv92

SiegeGG have chosen João “Jv92” Vitor as the fifth best player in Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 10. The Brazilian’s consistency throughout the whole season was one of the main talking points this year, leading the Black Panthers both internationally and regionally.

The now-former FURIA player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.10 across all competitions played in Year 10. He was South America’s second-best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.15, leading FURIA to back-to-back stage championships for the first time in the team's career.

Internationally, the Brazilian averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.06. He was a crucial part of FURIA's RE:L0:AD victory as he was one of the tournament's EVPs. Alongside the Black Panthers, they reached the Six Invitational 2026 Top 6, the Esports World Cup 2025 Top 3, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich Top 8. Overall, FURIA's season was extremely consistent. The Brazilian was also FURIA's second-best player at the Six Invitational 2026 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.08.

Here’s a look at Jv92’s stats in Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.10 (10th)

: 1.10 (10th) KD (+/-) : 921-746 (+175) (4th)

: 921-746 (+175) (4th) Entry (+/-) : 121-103 (+18)

: 121-103 (+18) Maps played : 99

: 99 KOST : 67% (3rd)

: 67% (3rd) KPR : 0.84 (5th)

: 0.84 (5th) SRV : 32%

: 32% Clutches : 9 (2nd)

: 9 (2nd) Plants : 8

: 8 HS% : 55

: 55 Operators mained: Hibana and Fenrir