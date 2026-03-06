SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 2nd: Noa

SiegeGG have chosen Noah “Noa” Urwitz as the second best player in Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 10. The Swede was a crucial part of Team Secret’s surprising season, where they won the Esports World Cup 2025 and reached the Six Invitational 2026 grand final.

Whilst a lot of eyes fell on his teammate Marc “Jume” Steinmann, the Swede has been Team Secret’s best player internationally, especially in the competitions where the roster found the better results. The Swede was Team Secret’s second-best player in Riyadh with a SiegeGG rating of 1.10 and the best player at the Six Invitational 2026 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.12. He was chosen as an EVP in both competitions.

Internationally, Noa averaged the fourth-highest SiegeGG rating (1.10) after playing 56 maps—eight more than Luccas “Paluh” Molina in third, 14 more than Evan “Kanzen” Bushore in second, and 12 more than the leader in this metric Zack “Stompn” Lamb.

Still talking about international action, Noa had the fifth-highest K-D and the eighth-best entry balance. He also had Team Secret’s highest KOST and KPR. He also clutched nine rounds, five of them coming at the Six Invitational 2026.

In the Europe and MENA League 2025, Noa’s numbers take a considerable nosedive. He averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.01, which heavily contrasts to his average (1.10) on the international stage.

It’s also worth mentioning that Noa secured 32 plants across all competitions, only below his teammate Lucas “Savage” Alves with 48.

Here’s a look at Noa’s stats in Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.06

: 1.06 KD (+/-) : 833-758 (+75)

: 833-758 (+75) Entry (+/-) : 120-93 (+27) (8th)

: 120-93 (+27) (8th) Maps played : 97

: 97 KOST : 66%

: 66% KPR : 0.76

: 0.76 SRV : 30%

: 30% Clutches : 16 (1oth)

: 16 (1oth) Plants : 32

: 32 HS% : 56

: 56 Operators mained: Ace and Azami