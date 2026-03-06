Skip navigation (Press enter)
SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 1st: Handyy

The Brazilian leads the standings.

HANDYY SIEGEGG YEAR 10 AWARDS
David Via

SiegeGG have chosen Thiago “Handy” Ferreira as the best player in Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 10. His contributions at the Six Invitational 2026 heavily impacted his final position on the ranking, elevating him up to first place.

His individual contributions and his great performances at the Six Invitational 2026 led FaZe Clan to a second hammer. Whilst all players in FaZe Clan logically had their own responsibilities and duties, Handy was the leading figure of a team that ended up rewriting Rainbow Six Siege's esports history books.

The Brazilian was the Six Invitational 2026 MVP with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16 in 23 maps played. Not just that, he was the grand final’s MVP too, where he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.29 and secured 62 kills. He also clutched two rounds in the grand final against Team Secret.

Overall, the Brazilian averaged an international SiegeGG rating of 1.08. In South America's top flight, Handyy averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.05.

Here's a look at Handyy's numbers in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10:

  • SiegeGG Rating: 1.06
  • KD (+/-): 824-703 (+121)
  • Entry (+/-): 127-129 (-2)
  • Maps played: 94
  • KOST: 64%
  • KPR: 0.80
  • SRV: 31%
  • Clutches: 9
  • Plants: 7
  • HS%: 54
  • Operators mained: Deimos and Azami

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.

