SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 11th: Hotancold

SiegeGG have named Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens as the 11th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. The American was one of the EVPs at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. He was a pillar in M80's Year 10 as he lead the players to what was the core's second BLAST R6 Major championship.

Hotancold was one of the best support players in Year 10. He accumulated 77 plants, only behind Loïc "BriD" Chongthep. He often shared this role with his now-former teammate Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo.

Alongside M80, Hotancold won the North America League 2025 Stage 2 and the BLAST R6 Major Munich. In RE:L0:AD, the Americans won against PSG Talon, Team Falcons, and Cloud9, but were still knocked out before reaching the playoffs. At the Six Invitational 2026, a second-place finish in the group stage was followed by defeats against Spacestation and G2 Esports.

Here's a look at the combined stats of Hotancold in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10:

SiegeGG Rating : 0.96

: 0.96 KD (+/-) : 604-678 (-74)

: 604-678 (-74) Entry (+/-) : 78-84 (-6)

: 78-84 (-6) Maps played : 89

: 89 KOST : 65%

: 65% KPR : 0.60

: 0.60 SRV : 32%

: 32% Clutches : 11

: 11 Plants : 77 (2nd)

: 77 (2nd) HS% : 49

: 49 Operators mained: Capitao and Mira