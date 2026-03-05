SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 10th: Dodez

SiegeGG have named Denis "Dodez" Navas as the 10th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. The Brazilian was one of Fluxo W7M's best players of the season, with his best performance for the team coming at the Six Invitational 2026. In Paris, he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.09 after playing 27 maps and was one of the tournament's EVPs.

Dodez averaged the fifth-highest SiegeGG rating in the South America League 2025 as he finished the season with a SiegeGG rating of 1.11 in 47 maps. His rating could have been higher if it hadn't been for his performance in South America's Regional Finals, where he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 0.86 in 8 maps.

Internationally, however, Dodez was one of the best players this season with a SiegeGG rating of 1.08 in 48 maps. He was the Bulls' best player in Munich (1.23) and Fluxo's second-best at the Six Invitational 2026.

Here's a look at Dodez's statistics in Year 10 across all competitions played this season:

SiegeGG Rating : 1,09 (13th)

: 1,09 (13th) KD (+/-) : 898-753 (+145) (6th)

: 898-753 (+145) (6th) Entry (+/-) : 136-114 (+22) (14th)

: 136-114 (+22) (14th) Maps played : 95

: 95 KOST : 65%

: 65% KPR : 0.83 (7th)

: 0.83 (7th) SRV : 30%

: 30% Clutches : 13

: 13 Plants : 14

: 14 HS% : 59

: 59 Operators mained: Nomad and Aruni