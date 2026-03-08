SiegeGG Year 10 Awards: Top 10 Head Coaches

For the SiegeGG Year 10 Awards, we decided to also give some visibility to coaches. To do that, we worked on a Top 10 list including some of the most influential head coaches of the season, based on parameters such as time outs, international results, regional results, team’s growth, or professional opinion.

It’s important to mention that judging a head coach's performance is extremely hard, mainly because in the majority of cases they aren’t the only staff member. They are supported by coaches, assistant coaches, or analysts who complement their work to figure out strategies and plays used in their Year 10 games. Therefore, what this ranking judges mainly is what the public eye can see, mixed with results and opinions gathered across the year.

Finally, we considered all head coaches who competed in at least one competition in the season. Some head coaches joined their respective teams when the season had already started. Some others were promoted from analyst or coach to head coach following the conclusion of the first stage. These situations have also been kept in mind, and their final position on the standings has been adjusted based on their cases.

For instance, Guilherme “gohaN” Alf was very influential in Weibo Gaming’s season, in what was APAC’s best result at the Six Invitational 2026 in six years. Under his orders, the team had also won APAC’s Regional Finals. However, we considered two months as a head coach weren’t enough to join the list.

Meanwhile, two examples of people being named head coaches during the season are Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi and Julio “JULIO” Giacomelli. The former Team Liquid player had joined the North Americans after RE:L0:AD, whilst JULIO made his head coach debut for Team Falcons in the Esports World Cup 2025. These situations have also been kept in mind.

This being said, here’s our most humble attempt at creating a comprehensive and coherent Top 10 list, which goes from the tenth to the first best head coach of the season.

10 - Daniel “dan” Souza

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ dan was given a tough challenge to handle in Year 10: bring the shinobi back to international heights following a very disappointing Year 9. After spending two seasons as the ninjas’ analyst and with very limited experience as a head coach in South America, dan’s job this season has been outstanding.

Under his orders, Ninjas in Pyjamas went from missing out on every international competition played in Year 9 to qualify for every single international event played in Year 10—all of this coming from the most contested league in the scene, where the team had to fight against powerhouses such as FaZe Clan, FURIA, w7m esports, Team Liquid, LOUD, or Black Dragons.

Ninjas in Pyjamas finished in second place in the regular stage of the South America League 2025. They also qualified for the Esports World Cup 2025 and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, reaching the playoffs in both tournaments. At the Six Invitational 2026, the team suffered an early elimination after a loss against Shopify Rebellion.

9 - Seth “Callout” Mik

The American coach has always been highly praised in the community for the emphasis he puts on work ethic, mental, and other fields that are not so directly related to Rainbow Six Siege.It has been a tough year for Spacestation Gaming. Quick RE:L0:AD and BLAST R6 Major Munich eliminations must be highlighted, but the astronauts also collected a Top 4 finish in Riyadh and a Top 8 finish at the Six Invitational 2026. Regionally, under Callout’s orders, Spacestation won Stage 1, reached Stage 2’s grand final, and won the Regional Finals.

8 - Matheus “Ramalho” Gonçalves

Ramalho’s job for G2 Esports has always been praised and he undeniably is one of the team’s main pillars, especially for his job outside the cameras. At the Six Invitational 2026, some of his timeouts were highly praised by the fans for his tactical views, allowing G2 Esports’ players not only to breathe but also to see clearly in the lowest moments.

In Year 10, the Brazilian commanded G2 Esports to a Stage 1 win in the Europe and MENA League 2025, a second-place finish in the Esports World Cup 2025, and a Top 6 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

7 - Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi

Although Lagonis joined Wildcard right after the team’s Top 4 finish in RE:L0:AD, the Brazilian had an outstanding impact in the North American-majority lineup. His experience combined with his knowledge were crucial in the team’s growth throughout the season, claiming a Top 4 finish in Munich and a Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2026.

6 - Gustavo “Norris” Junior

The BLAST R6 Major Montreal champion led w7m esports (now known as Fluxo W7M) in yet another strong season by the former Bulls. Two international Top 4 finishes in RE:L0:AD and the Six Invitational 2026 are the team’s best results in the season, which are mixed by a sloppy performance in the Esports World Cup 2025 and the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Regionally, the Brazilians were the third-best team in South America.

5 - Julio “JULIO” Giacomelli

JULIO has been named the fifth-best coach of Year 10 after his contributions in Team Falcons’ season. Under his orders, the team had a difficult debut at the Esports World Cup 2025 as they suffered a group stage exit. However, they bounced back by winning Europe and MENA’s Stage 2 and Regional Finals, as well as reaching Munich’s grand final and Paris’ Top 3.His final position has been affected by the fact that his performances as a head coach could only be considered from August 2025 until the Six Invitational 2026.

4 - Fabian “Fabian” Hällsten

Whilst M80’s season hasn’t been consistent at all especially on the international stage, Fabian’s impact on M80 is undeniable. His timeouts were decisive in Munich, which is M80’s only international championship in Rainbow Six Siege. The Americans also won the second stage and finished in third in North America’s Regional Finals.

3 - Igor “igoorctg” Santos

FURIA’s season has had some ups and downs, but consistency has been on point. Igor “igoorctg” Santos is known as one of Rainbow Six Siege’s best coaches and in Year 10 he led his players to a RE:L0:AD championship, back-to-back stage wins, and a second-place finish in South America’s Regional Finals. Additionally, the Black Panthers reached EWC’s Top 3, Munich’s Top 8, and SI’s Top 6. The team’s underwhelming performance in Munich and “early” elimination from SI weren’t how we expected FURIA’s final chapter to go, though.

2 - Marlon “Twister” Mello

Twister is Team Secret’s mastermind. The Brazilian has been the team’s coach for three years now, transforming the roster season after season until reaching what could have been Team Secret’s peak.

Whilst FaZe Clan ended up winning the Six Invitational 2026, Team Secret’s growth from one season to another has been outstanding. After winning the Esports World Cup 2025 and reaching the Six Invitational 2026 grand final, it’s hard to ignore the team’s efforts anymore—and Twister is a huge part behind the players’ success.

1 - Rafael “RafadeLL” Oliveira

Inevitably, when a team wins the Six Invitational, all eyes fall on them. They are meticulously studied, their strategies inspire tenths of professional coaches. Playing against them is extra motivation to all other teams. Lifting the hammer again, whilst being followed by so many, is extremely hard. However, FaZe Clan managed to create a historical win in Paris.

It’s fair to say FaZe Clan’s start to the season was underwhelming. In fact, the team’s results in the first and second stages of South America’s top flight were the worst ones since the arrivals of Thiago “Handy” Ferreira, Eduardo “KDS” Chiste, and Victor “VITAKING” Augusto. Still, the Brazilians bounced back and finished the season with a Top 3 finish in Munich after only losing against M80 and Team Falcons, a Regional Finals victory, and another hammer.

RafadeLL’s efforts, leadership, and knowledge are a huge part of FaZe Clan’s late success this season. The only back-to-back hammer lifters made history in Paris, and their coach must be praised for that.