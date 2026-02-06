SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 4 MVP: Jume

SiegeGG has named Marc "Jume" Steinmann as the best player of the Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage Day 4 after his performance in Team Secret's 2-1 win against Fluxo W7M.

The German player was Team Secret's best player against the Brazilians. Whilst he scored a SiegeGG rating of 0.85 in Team Secret's 6-8 defeat on Kafe Dostoyevsky, he was the best in the rest of maps as he got SiegeGG ratings of 1.73 and 1.85 on Consulate and Nighthaven Labs, respectively.

This performance has also seen the German climbing up to third place on the individual standings with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.23, only behind Liam "Ashn" Paz and Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.27 and 1.26, respectively.

Additionally, Team Secret's victory against the Brazilians also means that the Europeans have locked their group's top seed.

Here's a look at Jume's numbers in Team Secret's win against Fluxo W7M:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.45

: 1.45 K-D : 42-20 (+22)

: 42-20 (+22) Entry : 5-4 (+1)

: 5-4 (+1) KOST : 75

: 75 KPR : 1.14

: 1.14 SRV : 45%

: 45% Clutches : 1

: 1 Plants : 2

: 2 Operators mained: Buck and Mozzie