SiegeGG Six Invitational 2026 Finals Day 1 MVP: Volpz

Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes has been named as SiegeGG's MVP for the first day of the Six Invitational 2026 Finals after his individual display against FURIA.

The Brazilian was the highest-rated player of the day with a SiegeGG rating of 1.32. He was crucial in Fluxo's result against the Black Panthers, as he secured SiegeGG ratings of 1.72 and 1.67 on Chalet and Kafe Dostoyevsky, respectively.

Fluxo W7M's victory against the Brazilian powerhouse means the Six Invitational 2024 champions finished their Last Dance under FURIA with a Top 6 finish in Paris. Believe it or not, that's the Panther's worst result as a roster at the Six Invitational, as they lifted the hammer in 2024 and finished in third place in 2025.

Fluxo W7M's next match will be against Team Secret. The Europeans reached the Top 4 after beating Wildcard.

Here's a look at volpz's numbers in Fluxo W7M's 2-1 victory against FURIA:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.32

: 1.32 K-D : 37-22 (+15)

: 37-22 (+15) Entry : 7-2 (+5)

: 7-2 (+5) KOST : 71

: 71 KPR : 1.06

: 1.06 SRV : 37%

: 37% Operators mained: Twitch and Azami