SiegeGG BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage Day 4 MVP: nade

Felipe "nade" Ferreira has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of the fourth day of action in the BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage following his performance against w7m esports.

Against the Bulls, the Brazilian stood out among the rest with a SiegeGG rating of 1.60 and two crucial clutches with Smoke on Skyscraper, which allowed FURIA to complete a flawless half.

Despite maining Montagne and the S.A.S. defender, nade still managed to finish the game with the best K-D, the best entry balance, and three plants. He was really consistent and his performance was one of the main reasons why the Black Panthers ended up securing a playoff qualification that only two days ago seemed extremely unlikely.

Here's a look at nade's numbers across the final day of Munich's Swiss Stage:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.60

: 1.60 K-D : 21-9 (+12)

: 21-9 (+12) Entry : 3-0 (+3)

: 3-0 (+3) KOST : 84%

: 84% KPR : 1.11

: 1.11 SRV : 53%

: 53% Clutches : 2

: 2 Plants : 3

: 3 Operators mained: Montagne and Smoke

After kicking off the Swiss Stage with back-to-back defeats against Dplus and Shopify Rebellion, FURIA managed to pull off an unexpected comeback after victories against CAG Osaka, ENTERPRISE Esports, and w7m esports. Today, against the Bulls, nade was stellar.

FURIA's next opponent in Munich is left to be unveiled. However, due to their Buccholz score, the Black Panthers have been given the worst seeding possible. Starting from the Lower Bracket means the Brazilians won't be offered any second chances.

