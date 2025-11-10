SiegeGG BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage Day 3 MVP: Doki

Jack "Doki" Robertson has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of the third day of the BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage after his performance against Dplus. The Scottish player, alongside his teammate Zack "Stompn" Lamb, led the samurai to a comfortable 2-0 win against the South Korean powerhouse.

The Six Invitational 2023 champion had some brilliant plays against the Brazilian lineup, including a 4K on Bank, a 3K on Clubhouse, and multiple 2K spread around both maps. He was really consistent, helping the team in various ways as well as securing vital entry kills. He ended up winning the match for his side as he clutched a 1v3 situation in the final round of the series.

Undeniably, he was the best player of the match alongside Stompn, who was exceptional on Bank. Still, the Scottish ended up with some better numbers, although the difference was quite small.

Here's a look at Doki's stats against Dplus:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.68

: 1.68 K-D : 27-10 (+17)

: 27-10 (+17) Entry : 5-2 (+3)

: 5-2 (+3) KOST : 81%

: 81% KPR : 1.29

: 1.29 SRV : 52%

: 52% Clutches : 1

: 1 Plants : 0

: 0 Operators mained: Capitão and Tubarão

Logically, Doki wasn't the only player considered for today's MVP. His teammate Stompn, as well as FURIA's Gabriel "HerdsZ" Herdina, did plenty to have a shot at this honor. Finally, Doki ended up taking it. Before him, Fatih "Solotov" Türker (Team Falcons) and Aydan "dfuzr" Gabari got the MVP awards for Day 1 and Day 2, respectively.

