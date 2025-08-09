Siege X EWC 2025 Grand Final G2 Esports vs. Team Secret Preview: Everything you need to know

G2 Esports and Team Secret will meet in today's Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 for a chance to win the competition and take home not just an extra USD$400,000 to their already-confirmed tally of USD$350,000 but also gain more EWC Points.

While money is a big part of the Esports World Cup and what actually drives many organizations to invest and support lineups from all over the globe, that must be put to a side; what players really want is glory and write a new chapter where they are crowned international champions. So, time to put money to a side — for now; here's everything you need to know about today's Siege X EWC 2025 grand final between G2 Esports and Team Secret!

Head to head record

With G2 Esports and Team Secret competing in the same region, their head to head record is quite long. So, here's a look at their most recent past results, including games played between September 2023 and and July 2025:

EUL 2023 Stage 2 Open Qualifiers Playoffs: G2 Esports 2-1 Team Secret

2-1 Team Secret R6 South Breach BLAST R6 Europe Qualifier Group Stage: Team Secret 7-8 G2 Esports

R6 South Breach BLAST R6 Europe Qualifier Final: G2 Esports 2-0 Team Secret

2-0 Team Secret Malta Cyber Series VII Lower Bracket Final: G2 Esports 2-0 Team Secret

2-0 Team Secret EUL 2024 Stage 1 Group Stage: G2 Esports 7-4 Team Secret

7-4 Team Secret EUL 2024 Stage 2 Group Stage: Team Secret 7-4 G2 Esports

7-4 G2 Esports EML 2025 Stage 1 Group Stage: G2 Esports 8-6 Team Secret

8-6 Team Secret EML 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs: G2 Esports 2-1 Team Secret

In the last two years, both G2 Esports and Team Secret have clashed eight times, with G2 Esports having won seven and Team Secret just one.

While they are part of the head to head record, readers shouldn't take the first two games very seriously, as both teams looked quite different back then. However, they are important to showcase how dominant G2 Esports have been when playing against Team Secret.

How are G2 Esports and Team Secret heading to the Siege X Esports World Cup?

G2 Esports and Team Secret head to the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 grand final in really good shape and both lineups have their reasons to believe in a victory in today's game.

Here's what you need to know about each team:

G2 Esports

G2 Esports have played a chameleonic playstyle in which players have rightfully adapted themselves to the maps' shape and in-game circumstances. Despite some slow starts in the tournament, like in their games against Gen.G Esports, Shopify Rebellion, and FURIA Esports, G2 Esports have proven themselves as a team that's constantly learning.

G2 Esports' duo Roberto "Loira" Camargo and Zach "Stompn" Lamb have stolen the show at the top of the team's player statistics with SiegeGG ratings of 1.23 and 1.19, respectively. Alongside Jack "Doki" Robertson, they have led the team with aggressive plays across all maps played, with Stompn being extremely dangerous with operators like Ela and Dokkaebi. We have also seen Doki overusing Deimos and Karl "Alem4o" Zarth stealing the spotlight with aggressive plays with Ash and Zofia. While the Brazilian is primarily focused on communication and leading tasks, he will always take the chance to move himself to a more forward position.

G2 Esports have also proven to be a very clinical team when it comes to clutching situations. In 10 maps played in Riyadh, the samurai have won eight 1vX situations.

Team Secret

Team Secret reached the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 grand final after only playing six maps. The European mix is yet to lose a map in Riyadh, with their run including wins against Team Falcons, w7m esports, Weibo Gaming, and Spacestation Gaming.

Team Secret's best player in the competition has been Adrian "Adrian" Tryka with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23. He also holds the second-best KOST in the competition (78) while being Team Secret's main support.

When it comes to Team Secret's front line, Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani has proven to be the team's main entry. However, it's fair to say he hasn't been the most efficient one in the team, as he currently holds an entry balance of 6-12 (-6). Across both Team Secret and G2 Esports, the Frenchman has the worst survival rate (21) — the worst at G2 Esports has been Doki, with a survival rate of 30. Considering how effective G2 Esports have been at transforming their entries, these two stats involving Mowwwgli could favor the samurai.

However, Team Secret's Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz, Marc "Jume" Steinmann, and Lucas "Savage" Alves' entry numbers are positive, combining an entry balance of 24-15 (+9). This must be kept in mind too. The three players have similar stats, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.14, 1.11, and 1.05, respectively, and KOSTs of 69 and 70.

Map Bans

Since landing in Saudi Arabia, G2 Esports have been reluctant to play Clubhouse, Border, and Nighthaven Labs. The samurai banned the first two from all of their matches in the Siege X EWC 2025, with Nighthaven Labs being the only exception as it was banned by Ninjas in Pyjamas and FURIA Esports. Instead, the samurai banned Bank and Consulate, respectively.

For those unaware, G2 Esports' most banned map in the EML 2025 Stage 1 was Clubhouse, as they banned it in all of their matches — being their first ban in eleven of the twelve games they played. To go a step further, Team Secret's only win against G2 Esports in the last two years was on Clubhouse.

Meanwhile, Team Secret have been more versatile with their map bans. In the group stage, Team Secret focused on banning Clubhouse, Consulate, and Nighthaven Labs, a similar shape to G2 Esports' usual map veto. They banned the three against both Team Falcons and w7m esports, and completed their map bans with Bank and Skyscraper, respectively.

However, in their playoff matches against Weibo Gaming and Spacestation Gaming, Team Secret's first ban was Kafe Dostoyevsky. Later, they banned Lair and Border against the APAC side, and Consulate and Chalet against the Americans. All in all, not just in the Siege X EWC 2025 but also in the EML 2025 Stage 1, Team Secret have displayed themselves as a very adaptable roster.

Keeping in mind each team's map veto record and considering today's game will be a BO5 series, we expect G2 Esports to ban Clubhouse and Border. Meanwhile, we expect Team Secret to ban Nighthaven Labs and Bank. It wouldn't be a surprise if Team Secret banned Kafe Dostoyevsky or Lair, but considering G2 Esports have played them two and three times each, Team Secret could use that to their advantage and prepare a plan targeting the samurai's flaws seen when playing on those maps in Riyadh.

Other storylines

Last but not least, here are some storylines to keep in mind ahead of tonight's match:

Stompn's Veni, vidi, vici run

Stompn will be in the spotlight of today's game no matter what as the American player is one win away from winning his first international championship in Rainbow Six Siege X — in his rookie season. Other players who have won an international championship in their debuts in the last three years are William "Spoit" Löfstedt, Théo "Shaiiko" LikEfac, and Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari. Surely, not a bad list to join.

First international grand final without a Brazilian team since the BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Today's Siege X Esports World Cup grand final will be the first top flight international grand final in Rainbow Six Siege's scene that doesn't include a Brazilian roster since the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, played in May 2024.

Here's a list including the last ten top flight international grand finals in Rainbow Six Siege:

RE:L0:AD: FURIA Esports 3-0 CAG Osaka

3-0 CAG Osaka Six Invitational 2025: FaZe Clan 3-1 Team BDS

3-1 Team BDS BLAST R6 Major Montreal: w7m esports 3-1 Team BDS

3-1 Team BDS Siege Esports World Cup 2024: Team BDS 3-0 w7m esports

BLAST R6 Major Manchester: beastcoast 3-2 Team BDS

Six Invitational 2024: w7m esports 3-2 FaZe Clan

3-2 BLAST R6 Major Atlanta: w7m esports 3-1 LOS

3-1 Gamers8 2023: Team BDS 3-0 m80

BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen: w7m esports 3-0 Team Liquid

3-0 Six Invitational 2023: G2 Esports 3-1 w7m esports

Cash is king

Stompn may be the king for some, but, at the end of the day, as the saying goes, cash is king. While all eyes will be put in what happens in the server, today's Siege X Esports World Cup grand final will have a massive impact towards both teams' chances of finishing in the Top 10 of the EWC 2025 Club Championship Standings.

As of now, G2 Esports currently sit in 10th place with 1,050 EWC Points. A win against Team Secret would elevate the samurai to a temporary 7th place — which is a staggering difference of USD$400,000. In other words, G2 Esports aren't just playing for a granted extra USD$400,000, obtained by winning the Siege X Esports World Cup, they are also playing for a chance to increase their final prize obtained through the EWC 2025 Club Championship. In total, G2 Esports' could be playing for a combined USD$800,000 in today's game.

Keep in mind that even a win today wouldn't grant G2 Esports with a seventh place in the EWC 2025 Club Championship, as other teams like Natus Vincere, T1, ROC Esports, and Twisted Minds will likely add more EWC Points to their current tally.

Meanwhile, Team Secret are still in the race to join the EWC 2025 Club Championship Standings. For those unaware, in order for an esports organization to be eligible for the EWC 2025 Club Championship, they need at least two Top 8 finishes in the Esports World Cup 2025. Unfortunately for Team Secret, they have only got one Top 8 finish, and their only participation left in this year's EWC is Rocket League.

However, in the hypothetical case Team Secret win today and their Rocket League roster achieves a Top 8 finish, the esports organization will have accumulated a total of 1,200 EWC Points — which could see Team Secret finishing somewhere between 10th and 16th. This would see Team Secret claiming a figure between USD$300,000 and USD$600,000.

