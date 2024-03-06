Siege map pool: All maps available in Ranked for Operation Deadly Omen

It's fair to say Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege most exciting game mode is Ranked. Following the competitive rules, players will climb up or down the standings after each win or loss. Additionally, with Ranked 2.0, progressing through the ranks will award you with exciting prizes such as Alpha Packs, charms, and operator card backgrounds.

As we approach the conclusion of Operation Deep Freeze, a new season full of new content is upon us. Operation Deadly Omen will have a new operator called Deimos, a nerf for Azami's Kiba Barriers, scope tweaks, and more.

However, the arrival of a new Operation also means the start of a new Ranked season.

Read more: When will Operation Deadly Omen be released?

Operation Deadly Omen Ranked map pool

Operation Deadly Omen's Ranked map pool will include Lair, Oregon, Clubhouse, Consulate, Bank, Kanal, Chalet, Kafe Dostoyevsky, Border, Skyscraper, Coastline, Theme Park, Villa, Outback, Emerald Plains, and Nighthaven Labs.

The most recent map added to Siege's Ranked map pool is Lair. The map was added to the game and the Ranked map pool list with the release of Operation Deep Freeze.

Ranked Restrictions

Ubisoft is adding Ranked Restrictions to Operation Deadly Omen. These measures will be deployed to Siege to make the players' Ranked experience slightly fairer.

Ubisoft's Ranked Restrictions will be divided into two categories: Returning and New Players.

Returning players are those members of the community who have already played Ranked in the past but stopped playing Rainbow Six Siege for some months. If these players want to start playing Ranked again, they will have to win 5 Quick Match or Standard matches first.

Meanwhile, New Players will have to meet a few requirements to be eligible to play Ranked, including Level 50 and owning at least 10 defenders and 10 attackers.