Should night maps return in Rainbow Six Siege?

Night maps should have never left Rainbow Six Siege, change my mind. Excluding them in competitive game modes was the right call, but we can't say the same about removing them from casual playlists.

Playing during the night wasn't the greatest experience, but it was cool and you had a great time with your friends. It was also unique since it was a difference between ranked and casual Siege.

With the nostalgia kicking in for those that spent time in them, and the newer players looking for new challenges, the biggest part of the community wants them back.

When were night maps removed from Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege night maps were removed from Ranked in late 2018 as Ubisoft "found that night maps hinder competitive gameplay." Less than a year later, with the launch of Operation Ember Rise in Sep. 11, 2019, night mode was also removed from the casual list.

Back then, players could use night mode in custom games. However, that's not a thing anymore. As of today, night maps are (sadly) a thing of the past.

Will night maps be added to Siege in the near future?

There's no reason to think they will be back in the near future. However, there's some hope — this is our theory.

Nowadays, it is not accurate to say there are no night maps in Siege, as Favela happens to take place during the night. So, if a night map is not just in the game but also in the game's Ranked map pool, why not dream with the return of night mode?

That's not everything. Siege's last time-limited event was played on Chalet's backyard, which was a night mode event. All of this fuels us to think that, indeed, there's hope.