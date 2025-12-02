Shopify Rebellion and ENTERPRISE Esports qualify for Six Invitational 2026

Shopify Rebellion and ENTERPRISE Esports have automatically qualified for the Six Invitational 2026 through the Global Standings after Ubisoft and BLAST revealed the bracket for the BLAST R6 APAC League 2025 Regional Finals.

Before today’s announcement, there was a chance that both BNK FEARX and Elevate could avoid facing each other in the Upper Bracket Semifinals. If that had happened—and if ENTERPRISE Esports had then lost in the Lower Bracket Round 2 against either CAG Osaka or Chiefs—we could have seen a hypothetical scenario where the Regional Finals were won by CAG Osaka or Chiefs, with Elevate and BNK FEARX finishing behind them.

For that situation to have caused problems for either ENTERPRISE Esports or Shopify Rebellion, Team Liquid or LOUD would have needed to win South America’s Regional Finals, with Ninjas in Pyjamas and w7m esports finishing second and third the week before APAC’s Regional Finals.

Considering that ENTERPRISE Esports hold a better tiebreaker than Shopify Rebellion, the Oceanic roster would have missed out on the Six Invitational 2026 if all of the above had occurred, Shopify Rebellion had beaten Spacestation or M80 in Philadelphia, and the Australian-majority lineup had finished fifth in APAC’s Regional Finals—an outcome that would have qualified only Shopify Rebellion for the Six Invitational 2026, not ENTERPRISE Esports.

Meanwhile, before APAC’s Regional Finals bracket was announced, Shopify Rebellion could have missed out on the Six Invitational 2026 if all of the above had happened and they had also lost to Spacestation or M80 in Philadelphia—an outcome that would have been just enough for ENTERPRISE Esports, but not for Shopify Rebellion.

Be that as it may, with Elevate and BNK FEARX now set to clash in APAC’s Upper Bracket Semifinals, the “worst” possible scenario is ENTERPRISE Esports and Shopify Rebellion claiming the final two SI seeds. In other words, their Six Invitational 2026 qualification is now guaranteed.

At the time of writing, we know the identity of over half the teams that will compete to lift the hammer next February, with the current list including M80, Team Falcons, G2 Esports, FURIA, Spacestation, Team Secret, FaZe Clan, Weibo Gaming, Wildcard, Shopify Rebellion, and ENTERPRISE Esports.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the Regional Finals, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege X coverage.