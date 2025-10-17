Road to Munich: Team Liquid and w7m esports meet for one of South America's last two spots in Munich

Team Liquid and w7m esports will meet on Saturday for a chance to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The series will likely be a season-decider for either team as the winners won't only qualify for Munich but also keep themselves up in the race to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 through the Global Standings. Meanwhile, the losing side will be in a rough spot, as the players will only have the South America League Regional Finals 2025 and the Last Chance Qualifier to make it to Paris.

If that wasn't enough, the game between the Blue Cavalry and the Bulls has plenty of storylines that certainly spicy up the series. So, here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game:

Head-to-head

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between Team Liquid and w7m esports, only including matches played in the last two seasons:

Copa Sul-Americana 2025: Team Liquid 2-1 w7m esports

2-1 w7m esports South America League 2025 Stage 2: w7m esports 3-7 Team Liquid

South America League 2025 Stage 1: Team Liquid 3-7 w7m esports

BLAST R6 Major Montreal: w7m esports 2-0 Team Liquid

2-0 Team Liquid Brazil League 2024 Stage 2: Team Liquid 7-4 w7m esports

7-4 w7m esports Esports World Cup 2024: Team Liquid 0-2 w7m esports

Super Copa do Brasil 2024: w7m esports 7-2 Team Liquid

7-2 Team Liquid Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 LCQ: Team Liquid 2-1 w7m esports

2-1 w7m esports Brazil League 2024 Stage 1: w7m esports 7-3 Team Liquid

Team Liquid

All things considered, it's been a rough season for Team Liquid. The social media drama involving Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias following an unfortunate post on his personal X account ended up with Honda finalizing their long-lasting partnership with the Blue Cavalry. This happened only a few weeks after the team had parted ways with Luccas "Paluh" Molina, Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi, and Vitor "hugzord" Hugo. It was not the greatest way to initiate Team Liquid's new Rainbow Six Siege X project.

Unfortunately for the players, Team Liquid's situation didn't improve in the South America League 2025 Stage 1. A tough start to the campaign was followed by a miraculous four-victory streak that saw the Blue Cavalry making it to the playoffs. However, the Brazilians missed out on the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 after back-to-back defeats against FURIA and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Improvement was finally seen in Stage 2 as Team Liquid finished in fifth place in the South America League 2025 Stage 2 standings with 17 points, only two behind third-seed w7m esports and seven ahead of sixth-seed LOS. In the playoffs, the Blue Cavalry was pushed to the Lower Bracket after back-to-back overtime defeats against the Six Invitational 2025 champions FaZe Clan.

Team Liquid's positive progression throughout the latter weeks can't be denied, but it's hard to say if it's going to be enough to beat the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions w7m esports.

The Blue Cavalry's best player of the stage has been Gabriel "Maia" Maia, who has averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.25. He's the second-highest rated player in the South America League 2025 Stage 2 only behind FURIA's João "Jv92" Vitor. He also has the third-highest K-D and the third-highest KOST in the competition, as well as the fourth-highest KOST.

At the same time, however, André "nesk" Oliveira has been this stage's worst entry with an entry balance of 14-26 (-12). If he manages to revert these figures today, Team Liquid's chances of beating the Bulls would greatly increase.

w7m esports

Realistically, Team Liquid are facing off today against the highest-scoring roster in the South America League 2025 as w7m esports averaged 20 points per stage. Compared to the Blue Cavalry, in terms of consistency, the Bulls have been in the other end of the spectrum.

Still, w7m esports have struggled in BO3 matches this season. The Brazilians took down Team Falcons in RE:L0:AD's quarterfinals before being knocked out by the eventual champions, FURIA. In Stage 1, the Black Panthers beat them again in the playoffs, a result which was followed by a 2-0 win against Black Dragons — both maps reaching overtime — and a 0-2 defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas. Now, in Stage 2, the Bulls' 2-0 win against LOS was followed by a 0-2 defeat against FURIA, which saw them falling to the Lower Bracket. Long story short, w7m esports have been doing well in BO1 games; but they seem to lack strength in longer series.

Realistically, this is Team Liquid's best stat to actually believe in today's win. In terms of individual performances, w7m esports are ahead of the Blue Cavalry, with the Bulls' best player being Denis "Dodez" Navas, whose 1.25 SiegeGG rating is only behind Maia and João "Jv92" Vitor. He also has the highest K-D in the competition, as well as the joint-best entry balance in the league, and the fourth-highest KOST.

Team Liquid's former players Luccas "Paluh" Molina and Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes will also be on the spotlight, as they always are when facing their former home. With 1.13 and 1.04 ratings, respectively, they have also been crucial parts in w7m esports' recent results.

