Road to Montreal: Team of the Week 2

SiegeGG's Team of the Week for the second week of action in the BLAST R6 Stage 2 is here.

The roster includes five of the best players in last week's action, with all of the matches being played between September 9 and September 15.

As mentioned in the stage's first Team of the Week, the roster only includes players from the leagues located in Europe, North America, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and Asia, with Oceania, MENA, and LATAM not taken into consideration as we're not doing stats of these three tournaments.

Stage 2 - Team of the Week 2

Here's our team of the week for the second week of action in the second split of the season:

Entry: Shaun “Gunnar” Pottorff

Second Entry: Shuhei “ShuReap” Yaguchi

Flex: Vinicius “Stemp” Stempnhak

Flex: Nicolas “P4” Rimbaud

Support: Park “Gotti” Geon-Woo

Shaun “Gunnar” Pottorff

After kicking off the second split of the season with an overtime loss against M80, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions got back on track after back-to-back wins against Luminosity and Wildcard.

The former Soniqs player Shaun “Gunnar” Pottorff stole the show in both games as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.67. Despite mainly using Ace and Hibana on attack and Castle and Warden on defense, with an entry balance of 6-0 (+6), the American was the best player in the region this week in this specific role.

Shuhei “ShuReap” Yaguch

After starting the stage with a loss, CAG Osaka are now in second place on the Japan League 2024 Stage 2 standings after winning their last three games. This week, the Japanese squad defeated IGZIST and Father’s Back in two one-sided games that ended in 7-2 and 7-1 scores, respectively.

CAG Osaka’s Shuhei “ShuReap” Yaguchi was one of the best players of the team as he got SiegeGG ratings of 1.58 and 1.11, averaging an entry balance of 7-0 (+7).

Vinicius “Stemp” Stempnhak

Keyd Stars headed to the second week of the stage with what was probably the toughest combination of opponents possible: the Six Invitational 2024 grand finalists FURIA Esports and FaZe Clan.

Surprisingly, the purple squad rose to the occasion as they clinched four points after defeating the world champions on Saturday and losing on overtime against the American organization on Sunday.

The former Black Dragons player Vinicius “Stemp” Stempnhak was one of Brazil’s protagonists this weekend with two excellent performances, including SiegeGG ratings of 1.32 and 1.64. Despite losing against FaZe Clan, the Brazilian was the best player of the match after getting 21 kills in 14 rounds.

Nicolas “P4” Rimbaud

Last week, Wolves Esports only played one match – but what a match. The French-majority roster defeated Fnatic after being 2-6 down on Lair. If the team won the clash, that was mainly because of Nicolas “P4” Rimbaud’s three back-to-back clutches while defending. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.79, the Frenchman was crucial in the team’s result.

Park “Gotti” Geon-Woo

Despite his last regional top-flight performance before signing for PSG Talon was in Year 6, Park “Gotti” Geon-Woo has completely taken over the South Korea League 2024 Stage 2 after signing for Fabian “Fabian” Hällsten’s squad.

Against BlossoM, Gotti was the best player of the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34 and four plants to his name while attacking on Clubhouse. Against Before & After, Gotti was rated with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23 and planted the defuser twice.