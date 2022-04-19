Renatus releases APAC South team one month after re-signing roster

Update (19/4):

Team manager ech0 slated Renatus in a Twitlonger released approximately 10 hours after the news was announced, stating that "it should have been evident that there were a couple of red flags" since the restructure and relaunch of the organization and that he hoped to "never see them again in any Esports scene in any capacity".

Original:

Singaporean-Chinese organization Renatus today announced the release of its Rainbow Six Siege roster for the second time, just one month after it had re-signed the players.

The official Twitter announcement cited the "state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Shanghai", which it said has "struck down big parts of operations". The APAC South roster also signed Ilham "Sunan" Surya as a coach midway through the season.

The Renatus roster, which is playing in the Operation League MY/SG/PH/ID currently, will now be known as The Roosters and is searching for new representation. Team manager Hong Wei “ech0” Teo also stated on his Twitter that "there will be some shakeups" with the team.

Renatus only had the Rainbow Six team during the month it had been active once more, with the organization's website now unavailable at the time of publication.

Previously, the roster had been part of Renatus from Aug. 2021 to Jan. 2022. However, the organization had shut down for two months from Jan. to Mar. 2022, leaving the players searching for another to represent. Prior to the team's APAC South debut, Renatus had then re-signed the roster after completing its "restructuring".