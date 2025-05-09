"We will definitely show what we can do from now and in the future": Virtue speaks about Team BDS ahead of roster's RE:L0:AD debut

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 will certainly be a period full of changes, including the title's competitive ecosystem. Following the changes introduced to the R6 Share program, combined with the creation of the Challenger Series, the new professional format, and the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X, there are many question marks around the game's professional scene.

As players are currently adapting to Siege X's new features, RE:L0:AD will offer fans — and non-partnered teams — a chance to see how the scene's top rosters are doing on the upcoming patch. It's now time for all teams to put hours of work and preparation into the early steps of Siege X.

However, unlike other squads that have been together for months and even years, Team BDS' players and staff will probably have to burn the midnight oil. After selling the Esports World Cup 2024 champions, two-time BLAST R6 Major and Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists to Team Falcons, the Swiss organization has gone back to square one and created from scratch a new Rainbow Six Siege lineup.

Team BDS' new project began with the former Wolves Esports players Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud and Vivien "Lasmooo" Berthelot, as well as the pack's former staff team Laurie "Lyloun" Lagier and Louis "Helbee" Bureau and the former Team Falcons coach Loïc "Eden" Sennepin.

Slowly but steadily, the new pieces were assembled, starting with the Six Invitational 2023 champion Jake "Virtue" Grannan. "I think it was within the first week, Lyloun and P4 reached out to me," the Australian revealed in a written interview with SiegeGG.

Later on, the Swiss organization signed the former Team Falcons player Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli, who probably had the vouch of his former coach Eden, and completed the roster with the Dutch talent Davey "Freq" Hendriks. "I was also involved with finding our final player doing trials with multiple people, we decided the best option would be Freq," the former G2 Esports player said.

"Robby and Lasmooo both have insane mechanics while playing two different roles, Entry and Flex. Freq has great confidence without second guessing himself, while also having the mechanics to back it up, he is a solid all rounder but tends to be our entry. P4 being the more experienced one and wiser one, he takes that Captain and IGL role, which has been amazing to be under. Me personally, I first took the support role but now slowly transitioning to the lurker role, opening up space and plays the rest of the team," he explained.

While the lineup is a mix of players from different backgrounds, the staff team includes a highly-experienced duo in the former wolves Lyloun and Helbee. Both coaches have been working together for almost five years now, and understand each other perfectly. With the addition of Eden, Team BDS' preparation and work behind the cameras will surely help the players to quickly grab the bull by the horns.

"The staff has been fully involved with everything, being inside or outside the game. It’s been very helpful and they work really well together as a trio," Virtue explained.

Focusing on the Australian, it's been a year full of ups and downs for the Six Invitational 2023 champion. After parting ways with G2 Esports following four years as a samurai, the 30-year-old joined Team Secret in June 2024. While it was a fruitful time for Virtue with two international qualifications, the team parted ways with the Australian shortly after their elimination from the Six Invitational 2025.

All in all, after having already played for two teams in Europe and with a five-year professional career in the old continent, Virtue is fully adapted to how the region works and, obviously, to English comms. However, he's the only player whose mother tongue is English, as he shares the roster with two French, one Italian, and one Dutch. While the latter two have always played in European mixes, both Lasmooo and P4 have mostly played with French comms.

"So far the language barrier hasn’t been that much of a problem and only improves by the day, we usually just have funny moments when it comes to pronouncing words," the Australian revealed.

Only one month after unveiling Team BDS' new shape, the Europeans' debut is just around the corner. As if fate wanted it, the roster's first official match will be against FaZe Clan — almost three months after the Brazilians became Six Invitational 2025 champions following a 3-1 win against Team BDS' previous lineup.

It would be delusional to think Team BDS' new project is neck and neck with the best rosters in Rainbow Six Siege's scene. It's probably even more delusional to think the team can battle for international championships all of a sudden. It will take time to see how far the new roster can go, and all things considered, Team BDS seems to have assembled a talented and experienced roster while maintaining the bond with the French community.

"What we expect as a team in the first season is a constant upwards improvement with everyone putting in 100%. We are not here to make miracles happen at our first tournament, but we will definitely show what we can do from now and in the future."

"Team BDS has a strong history and foundation, as to many teams now in the scene. As with the team currently, we have clicked instantly and became really good friends with each other, I personally couldn’t have asked for a better environment given the path I’ve endured," concluded the Australian.

