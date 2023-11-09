Rainbow Six Siege's new map to be called Lair

Since its release in Dec. 2015, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege map pool has been expanded. While Ubisoft released new maps, others went through reworks. Right now, the game has over 20 playable maps, which makes the game feel unique.

With Operation Deep Freeze, a new map will be released to Rainbow Six Siege. Are you ready for the challenges of Lair?

Read more: When is the next Rainbow Six Siege season?

Rainbow Six Siege New Map: Lair

Rainbow Six Siege's new map will be called Lair. It will be the first map introduced to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege since the release of Nighthaven Labs, which came with Operation Solar Raid.

According to Rainbow Six Siege's announcement, players will have to master the verticality the map has to offer to win most of the matches.

When will be Operation Deep Freeze announced?

Operation Deep Freeze will be announced on Nov. 12. This means that all of the details regarding the upcoming season of Rainbow Six Siege will be announced during the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Finals.

Will there be a new operator in Operation Deep Freeze?

As announced previously in a Roadmap update, Operation Deep Freeze will include a new operator. It will come from Portugal, which will make it the third Portuguese-speaking operator in Rainbow Six Siege after Capitao and Caveira.