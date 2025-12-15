Rainbow Six Siege X release new time-limited game mode Wildcards Siege to celebrate 10th year anniversary

Rainbow Six Siege X's new time-limited game mode is finally here: Wildcards Siege. This game mode will be available for 21 days, between December 15 and January 5, allowing players to celebrate Rainbow Six Siege's tenth anniversary.

Wildcards Siege was first announced at the BLAST R6 Major Munich during the Operation Tenfold Pursuit reveal. After giving out free rewards every day since December 2, Ubisoft is introducing a brand-new time-limited game mode for players to enjoy.

Wildcards Siege is a throwback to some of Rainbow Six Siege's most iconic moments. It will exclusively take place in a night version of House, one of the game's most iconic maps. Unfortunately, the House version included in the game mode is the new and not the old.

What's special about Wildcards Siege is that players will be able to vote for modifiers, including Viperstrike Only, ACOG Only, Fully Destroyed, No ADS, sprint, lean, and many more.

Additionally, Ubisoft is bringing new cosmetics to the game with Wildcards Siege, including a new memento weapon skin called. Unlike previous events, this memento weapon skin won't be Mythical. Still, Wildcards Siege's memento weapon skin is an animated Legendary skin, which can be equipped in Thatcher and Flores' AR33 Assault Rifle.

We highly encourage you to try out Wildcards Siege, a time-limited game mode that we expect to succeed among the most nostalgia-driven players. We believe this game mode is a great way to celebrate Rainbow Six Siege's tenth anniversary, so don't miss out on this opportunity!

