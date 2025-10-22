Rainbow Six Siege X next Siege Cup to be played on October 25

The Siege Cup is back in Rainbow Six Siege X as the game mode will make a return on October 25. What's different this time is that the Siege Cup will stay for four weeks, allowing players to compete in one edition every weekend.

Ubisoft's idea was to make the Siege Cup a weekly game mode with the release of Operation High Stakes. Unfortunately, this didn't end up happening. Almost two months after the launch of Year 10 Season 3 and with the upcoming season slowly approaching us, Ubisoft are likely going to use the next four weeks to polish the game mode before a potential full release in Year 10 Season 4.

Keep in mind that each region has its very own Siege Cup event. The upcoming edition of the Siege Cup will kick off on October 25 at the following times:

North America: 8 PM EST

Europe and MENA: 7 PM CEST

LATAM: 9 PM BRT

Oceania: 5 PM AEDT

APAC: 8 PM CST

The Siege Cup is a competitive game mode that allows Rainbow Six Siege X players to collect Competitive Coins. This type of in-game currency can be used to claim Competitive Packs, which give players access to a very exclusive list of items themed around the Siege Cup.

This weekend, the Siege Cup's map pool will include Nighthaven Labs, Villa, Kafe, and Lair. Both Nighthaven Labs and Lair are two of the most recent maps released to Rainbow Six Siege X while Villa and Kafe have been in the game for a long while.

Keep in mind that only squads of five players can be registered to compete at the Siege Cup. This means that SoloQ players or groups of two, three, or even four players won't be able to complete the registration process. The registration for October 25's Siege Cup will begin on the same day, thirty minutes before the cup's starting time.

For more information about the BLAST R6 Major Munich and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to bookmark Siege.GG!