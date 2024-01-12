Rainbow Six Siege to give players big compensation after recent connectivity issues

The start of Operation Deep Freeze hasn't been a great one. For the last few weeks, various players experienced multiple connectivity issues. At some point, the problems were so notorious that players couldn't even play the game.

The connectivity issues made Rainbow Six Siege unplayable from Jan. 12 to Jan. 21. This means that players couldn't enjoy the game as expected for more than a week.

Following a fix unveiled by Ubisoft recently, Rainbow Six Siege's servers are back at full power. The news were followed by a great announcement by Ubisoft, who will reward the community with 3 Bravo Packs and 10,000 Battle Pass Points.

While this may not look like enough for some players, this is the best compensation ever released for connectivity issues in Rainbow Six Siege. Therefore, many players have welcomed with open arms the three Bravo Packs.

Bravo Packs are items in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege that can only be collected by completing the Premium Battle Pass. These are different to Alpha Packs, as you can't get duplicates on Bravo Packs.

Bravo Packs are your best shot at getting the Black Ice, one of the most iconic Rainbow Six Siege cosmetics. Unfortunately, the Black Ice isn't a universal weapon skin.

By the end of the Battle Pass, players are always given a Bravo Ticket, which can be used to unlock one of the cosmetics included in the Bravo Packs Collection.