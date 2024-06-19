Rainbow Six Siege release new Elite Bundle for Mute

Only a few weeks after releasing Fenrir's Elite Bundle, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege surprised the community with the launch of Mute's second Elite Bundle, called The Polymath Rule.

In its presentation video released on X, we can see Mute wearing his new cosmetics. His new look has some kind of Watch Dogs vibe, a title that's developed by Ubisoft themselves.

Mute's new Elite Bundle, called The Polymath Rule, can be purchased with 1,800 R6 Credits. However, you can get a better price by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass, which will give you a 10% in-game store discount. Unfortunately, Elite Bundles can't be bought with Renown.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege fans have already expressed their excitement with the launch of Mute's new Elite Bundle, despite his first one being one of the oldest Elite Bundles released to the game.

Mute's The Polymath Rule includes weapon skins for the M590A1 Shotgun, the MP5K Submachine Gun, the SMG-11 Machine Pistol, and the P226 MK 25 Handgun. Additionally, the bundle includes a charm, an operator portrait, an operator card background, a victory celebration, and exclusive skin for Mute's gadget.

Mute is one of the most versatile operators in the game, as he has access to a wide range of weapon options in his loadout. He's mostly used as an anchor and a flex. The British operator is a nightmare for those attackers who spend most of their time on drones as Mute's gadget prevents them from droning freely. He can be combined with Mozzie to make the attackers' job even tougher!

As a curiosity, it's worth mentioning that Mute's new Elite Bundle includes a black-and-white picture of Nikola Tesla, who's mainly known for his scientific contributions during the late XIX and the early XX centuries.