Rainbow Six Siege release limited-time game mode Containment 2

Rainbow Six Siege have re-launched the time-limited Rainbow Six Extraction game mode Containment 2, which will stay in the game from Mar. 27 to Apr. 17.

What's Containment 2?

Ubisoft's Container Event was initially released in Aug. 2021 to promote the launch of Rainbow Six Extraction, a video game that featured Siege operators trying to save the planet outter space monsters.

While the event remains unchanged from its first appearance, the game mode has been rebranded to Containnment 2. Despite the name change, the Containment Packs are making a return including the cosmetics released in Aug 2021 — and some new ones.

While Bandit and Mozzie have been given Protean cosmetics, Zofia and and Hibana have gotten REACT bundles. Additionally, Sens and Ram have been included in the game mode and will be able to be played on the special version of Consulate.

How to play Containment 2?

Rainbow Six Siege's Containment 2 is a 5v5 game mode where the REACT squad (attackers) have to defeat the Proteans (defenders). The game mode is easy to understand: the Proteans have to protect the alien nests from the REACT squad, whose objective is to destroy them.

If the REACT squad destroy the three nests hidden on the map, the attackers will then have access to the main nest. Destroying the main nest will give the attackers the win.

Although this may look easy, the Proteans are aliens with super strength. While they don't have access to weapons, their super abilities and overall health make them difficult to be killed.

Additionally, nests aren't easy to destroy as they require a big number of bullets. Keeping this in mind, we advise you to bring your best LMG to the battlefield.