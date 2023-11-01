Rainbow Six Siege new season to be called Operation Deep Freeze

Yesterday, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta kicked off as the teams will compete to qualify for the next stage. Including rosters like G2 Esports, DarkZero Esports, Spacestation Gaming, or Wolves Esports, Atlanta's Phase 1 has already given us some upsets.

However, the biggest surprise was seen outside of the server. After the conclusion of the first map of the series between Talon Esports and CYCLOPS athlete gaming, Rainbow Six Siege released a brief but important announcement regarding the upcoming season of the game.

What's the name of Siege's new season?

Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season will be called Operation Deep Freeze. Although we don't know much about the new operator yet, we know it will be a defender.

Operation Deep Freeze - Date

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Deep Freeze will be announced on November 12 at 2 PM EST. It will be presented during the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Finals.

Operation Deep Freeze will be the fourth season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 8.

Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming operator will be from Portugal. We expect the new season to include a new map too, and more brand-new features!