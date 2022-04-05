Rainbow Six Mobile has been officially revealed, trailer dropped

It's official: Rainbow Six Siege Mobile is coming.

Rainbow Six Mobile was announced by Ubisoft after a year or more of speculation and leaks. A new Twitter account was created for Rainbow Six Mobile, where the reveal was first shared.

"Rainbow Six Mobile will bring the same tactical shooter gameplay that you love to your mobile devices," the tweet read.

There is also an official website for Rainbow Six Mobile. On a recent blog post, developers opened up about the thoughts and motives behind creating a mobile version of Rainbow Six Siege. The blog post also revealed that Rainbow Six Mobile has been under development for three years.

The goal isn't to have Rainbow Six Siege players stop playing on PC or switch to mobile. Developers instead are hoping that Rainbow Six Mobile will give fans the opportunity to play the game they love in "short, accessible bursts."

"At first glance, many people might see Rainbow Six Mobile and think it looks incredibly similar to Siege, which is great! At its heart, Rainbow Six Mobile is a competitive and tactical FPS game with two teams of 5 – Attackers and Defenders. While the core gameplay, characters, and maps may share similarities with Siege, we’ve rebuilt everything from the ground up with mobile usability in mind," the blog post read. "We have put a lot of work under the hood to adapt the Siege experience for mobile devices. This includes an entirely new gameplay control system developed specifically for mobile and extensive optimization of the UI and in-game visual presentation."

The announcement trailer gives a sneak peek at the mobile action, which looks pretty similar to Rainbow Six Siege on PC.

A Rainbow Six Mobile Esports account has also been made on Twitter, which shows that the game is most likely still competitive in style. There will most likely be tournaments and events for Rainbow Six Mobile, expanding the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene.

For more information on Rainbow Six Mobile, check out our constantly updated hub, including operators and maps you can find in Rainbow Six Mobile.