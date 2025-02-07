PSG Talon defeat Team BDS after thrilling series to keep South Korea's hammer hopes alive

PSG Talon has stolen the show today with a surprising 2-1 victory against the Esports World Cup 2024 champions and back-to-back BLAST R6 Major grand finalists Team BDS.

Match stats: PSG Talon 2-1 Team BDS

The South Koreans put the European powerhouse between a rock and a hard place on Lair as they forced the overtime after being 1-5 behind following the conclusion of the first half of the map. Unfortunately for the team's playoffs hopes, the French-majority roster ended up claiming a maximum overtime victory.

Shortly after, PSG Talon proved the performance on Lair wasn't just a mirage as the South Koreans forced the third map after a 7-5 win on Chalet, a map the Europeans had won 14 out of 16 times this season — with the only two defeats coming against Virtus.pro in the Esports World Cup 2024 Closed Qualifiers and against DarkZero Esports earlier this week.

Last but not least, PSG Talon closed out the series with another 7-5 victory, this time on Nighthaven Labs. The final round of the match was thrilling, with Jeong "Rider" Hyun-seok completing a 1v3 post-plant clutch to give the South Koreans the victory.

The South Korean was the best player of the match as he finished the series with a SiegeGG rating of 1.44 and 17 kills only in the final map of the match. In total, he finished the game with a K-D of 45-23 (+22) and an entry balance of 10-4 (+6).

Following PSG Talon's result against Team BDS, the South Koreans need RazaH Company to get a 2-0 victory against Team Falcons to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 Playoffs.

