PSG Talon becomes first eliminated team from RE:L0:AD

PSG Talon have been eliminated from RE:L0:AD after a 7-5 defeat against Elevate.

The South Koreans could have perfectly won the match but Elevate's Mateus "Romeo" Romeo made the difference as he clutched two rounds, both while playing Echo.

Following the conclusion of the match, the South Koreans failed to stay alive in the competition as Ion "Ion" Osawa won three rounds against Jeong "Rider" Hyun-seok in the tournament's first 1v1 Duel.

Before today's defeat, PSG Talon had lost matches against Cloud9 and M80. Against the first, the South Koreans were one round away from forcing overtime. Meanwhile, the second game saw M80 completely running over the Asian roster as the Americans secured a flawless victory.

