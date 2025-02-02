What are the players with the most kills at the Six Invitational?

With the Six Invitational 2025 kicking off tomorrow, we have had a look at the players with the most kills at the Six Invitational.

Including players from Brazil, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Top 10 has some of the best players in Rainbow Six Siege's history. Keep on reading to find out all of them and our honorable mentions!

10. Jake "Virtue" Grannan

The Six Invitational 2023 champion Jake "Virtue" Grannan is in tenth place with 668 kills across five Six Invitational editions, including 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024. While the first two came under Fnatic, the Australian played the other three for G2 Esports.

The 30-year-old's best performance came for Fnatic in 2019 as he scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.33. However, in terms of kills, the Australian's best record was at the Six Invitational 2023 when he finished the tournament with 247 kills to his name.

After parting ways with G2 Esports earlier this season, Virtue will compete for Team Secret in the Six Invitational 2025, where we expect him to climb up the list.

9. Lucas "soulz1" Schinke

In ninth place we find Lucas "soulz1" Schinke, whose best performance was a second-place finish at the Six Invitational 2024. The Brazilian current has 673 kills across four Six Invitational editions, including 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. He has played all of them for FaZe Clan.

Since making his Six Invitational debut, the Brazilian has shown great consistency. His best performances came in the last two editions, when he scored SiegeGG ratings of 1.15 and 1.14.

However, his best killing numbers came in 2022 and 2024, when FaZe Clan finished in third and second place, respectively. Only combining those two, the 24-year-old already gathers 415 kills.

8. Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal

After missing out on the Six Invitational 2025, the Six Invitational 2021 champion Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal is likely to drop from this ranking. The Brazilian currently sits in eighth place with 683 kills to his name, only 10 more than soulz1 and 15 more than Virtue.

Out of the three, Psycho is the player that has competed in the most Six Invitational editions, as he played for Black Dragons in 2018 and Ninjas in Pyjamas in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024. In total, the 25-year-old has played in six editions of the Six Invitational.

7. Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu

Known as one of the best to ever play this game, Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu has played at the Six Invitational in four editions and currently has 699 kills to his name.

However, the Frenchman hasn't been consistent in his performances. While he got SiegeGG ratings of 1.21 and 1.24 in 2020 and 2023, respectively, he went negative in 2021 and 2022. In fact, Shaiiko's last Six Invitational match in front of a crowd was at the Six Invitational 2020, five years ago.

After back-to-back BLAST R6 Major grand finals and winning the Esports World Cup 2024, Team BDS are the favorites to win the Six Invitational 2025. Therefore, not seeing Shaiiko and his teammates playing in Boston's MGM Music Hall would be a massive upset.

6. Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov

The Russian Cyborg Danil "JoyStiCK" Gabov is the highest fragger from Europe in this list with 724 kills in six editions played, including 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

While he has played in six editions of the Six Invitational, it's worth mentioning that he only got 11 kills in his first appearance — under ROOM FACTORY at the Six Invitational 2018.

Despite reaching two Six Invitational grand finals and finishing in third place at the Six Invitational 2024, the Russian is yet to lift the hammer. He could do so next month, as Virtus.pro will compete in Boston, Massachusetts.

5. Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski

While he's known for his fragging skills, Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski's experience is what brings him up to the top five. The 28-year-old has never missed out on a Six Invitational and that's exactly why he's in this position.

The Six Invitational 2017 and Six Invitational 2020 champion has 752 kills to his name after eight editions played. Out of these, he has played three for DarkZero Esports, two for Spacestation Gaming, two for Evil Geniuses, and one for Continuum. In one week, Shopify Rebellion will be added to the list as the American organization picked up the former Soniqs roster.

4. Jason "Beaulo" Doty

Despite having only played four Six Invitational editions, Jason "Beaulo" Doty comfortably sits in fourth place with 784 kills.

The American has never failed to finish in the Six Invitational Top 6. While his worst result is a Top 6 finish with DarkZero Esports at the Six Invitational 2024, the now-23-year-old became a world champion after winning the Six Invitational 2022 for TSM. Before that, he helped TSM to finish in third place at the Six Invitational 2020 and in fourth place at the Six Invitational 2021.

3. Jaime "Cyber" Ramos

Jaime "Cyber" Ramos gets the bronze medal in this ranking as the Brazilian has got 896 kills to his name after having played in six editions. His Six Invitational debut was under Immortals and, one year later, he played for MIBR. Since 2021, Cyber has been playing for FaZe Clan.

While Cyber hasn't been the most flashy player on the server, the 26-year-old has been extremely consistent at the Six Invitational. Surprisingly enough, he is yet to finish a Six Invitational with an overall negative SiegeGG rating, as he has always finished between the 1.00 and 1.15.

His best performances in terms of kills came in 2022 and 2024, when FaZe Clan finished among the best three sides. While he got 217 kills in 2022, the Brazilian secured 228 kills in last year's edition.

2. Luccas "Paluh" Molina

Luccas "Paluh" Molina is in second place in this ranking with just one more kill than Cyber. Therefore, the Team Liquid player has 897 kills after having played in six editions.

While the Six Invitational 2021 ended in tears for Team Liquid, Paluh was the best player of the tournament with a SiegeGG rating of 1.28 and 280 kills. It's also worth mentioning that Paluh's K-D of 280-185 (+95) at the Six Invitational 2021 is still the best one in the history of the tournament.

Unfortunately, Team Liquid's last two Six Invitational performances have been extremely underwhelming, with the Brazilians finishing in 13th - 16h place in 2023 and in 9th - 12th place in 2024. Will Team Liquid get back on track in Boston?

1. André "NESKWGA" Oliveira

Finally, Paluh's teammate André "NESKWGA" Oliveira is the player with the most kills at the Six Invitational with 939 kills in seven editions played. The Brazilian has always played for Team Liquid and his best result for the Blue Cavalry is a second-place finish at the Six Invitational 2021.

His best performances came between 2018 and 2022 as the Brazilian averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1,23. In terms of kills, the Brazilian's best performance was at the Six Invitational 2021, where he collected 289 kills. In the next three editions, the Brazilian secured a combined amount of 380 kills.

Therefore, NESKWGA is the main favorite to become the first player to reach 1,000 kills at the Six Invitational, with Cyber and Paluh likely following him later on.

Honorable Mentions

Here are some of the players that barely missed out on the Top 10 and who have a good shot at sneaking in the ranking:

Karl "Alem4o" Zarth: The Brazilian has 650 kills to his name after having played four editions, two for Team oNe and two for G2 Esports.

to his name after having played four editions, two for Team oNe and two for G2 Esports. Nick "njr" Rapier: The American has 638 kills to his name after having played four editions, all of them for DarkZero Esports.

to his name after having played four editions, all of them for DarkZero Esports. Jack "Doki" Robertson: The Scottish player has the same number of kills as njr ( 638 ), however, he has played one edition less. Doki's best performance came at the Six Invitational 2023, where he helped G2 Esports to win the championship with 305 kills and a SiegeGG rating of 1.12.

), however, he has played one edition less. Doki's best performance came at the Six Invitational 2023, where he helped G2 Esports to win the championship with 305 kills and a SiegeGG rating of 1.12. Murilo "Muzi" Moscatelli: The Brazilian player has 617 kills to his name after four editions played. Just like his former teammate Psycho, Muzi won't be able to add any more kills this year as he didn't qualify for the Six Invitational 2025.

to his name after four editions played. Just like his former teammate Psycho, Muzi won't be able to add any more kills this year as he didn't qualify for the Six Invitational 2025. Alec "Fultz" Fultz: The Six Invitational 2020 champion currently has 603 kills to his name after five editions played, all of them for Spacestation Gaming. He will add a sixth in Boston.

to his name after five editions played, all of them for Spacestation Gaming. He will add a sixth in Boston. Danila "Dan" Dontsov: The Virtus.pro player currently has 566 kills to his name after four editions played. He reached the Six Invitational 2022 grand final for Team Empire and finished in third place under Virtus.pro at the Six Invitational 2024.

to his name after four editions played. He reached the Six Invitational 2022 grand final for Team Empire and finished in third place under Virtus.pro at the Six Invitational 2024. Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina and Diego "Kheyze" Zanello: The Brazilian duo has only featured in two editions of the Six Invitational but already have 568 and 553 kills, respectively. Considering the players' past Six Invitational performances, they could make themselves a space in the Top 10 this year.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.