Players have found an exploit to display pictures in Rainbow Six Siege's Test Server

Remember when players found a way to display the image of a chicken in Rainbow Six Siege matches? Well, we may be in front a very similar situation, this time in Rainbow Six Siege's Test Server for the upcoming Operation Silent Hunt.

As shown by players as well as many popular content creators, some players have found a way to display pictures that take over most of the opponent's field of view. Logically, having a picture randomly popping up in the middle of the screen disrupts any player's experience.

For some reason, the players who have been abusing this have been doing so with a Charlie Kirk picture. Well, the picture isn't exactly Charlie Kirk, it's just the meme of Speed with an adaptation of his face to make it look like Charlie Kirk. The popular content creator BikiniBodhi posted a video of the image being used against him, which we posted right below:

He's not the only content creator who has suffered from it as the Spanish content creator VETEL also posted about his experience here. Again, the person who triggered the exploit used the same Charlie Kirk picture.

According to BikiniBodhi, this isn't a cheat but a exploit: players have found a way to link their name into an image. For obvious reasons, we will not explain how to do it.

Fortunately, this is only affecting Operation Silent Hunt's Test Server, and not the live version of Rainbow Six Siege. It's to be expected that Ubisoft fixes the issue before Operation Silent Hunt is fully released, which will happen on March 3, 2026.