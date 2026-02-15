Operation Silent Hunt to be released on March 3

Operation Silent Hunt will be the first season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11. It will be released on March 3, 2026.

Operation Silent Hunt is a highly-anticipated one as Ubisoft have partnered with Konami to bring a season themed by Metal Gear Solid. The brand-new operator for Operation Silent Hunt will be Solid Snake, who will be added indefinitely to the game. This is not a time-limited partnership.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege Year 11 Roadmap

Solid Snake is an attacker with two operator abilities. First, he will have access to a scanning device that will show him the exact location of his opponents. He will also have access to an operator ability that will allow him to pick up secondary gadgets left on the floor by dead attackers, including fragmentation grenades, smoke grenades, and many more.

However, Operation Silent Hunt is more than Metal Gear Solid. A lot of exciting changes are coming to prepare Rainbow Six Siege for what's to come, including:

Operator balancing changes for Skopos, Alibi, Ying, and many more!

Black Ice variants, including Green and Pink!

Dual Front special assignment, themed by Metal Gear Solid and Solid Snake

Time-limited 1v1 Arcade game mode

3 Modernized maps, including Coastline, Oregon, and Villa

REDACTED event inspired by Metal Gear Solid

And more!

Rainbow Six Siege is looking great ahead of Year 11. In the next few months, Ubisoft will make changes to the Ranked playlist, introducing Ranked 3.0, they will add a Dokkaebi Remaster, a direct counter to shields, a Hostage rework, and many more thrilling updates. This is a great time to try out or to come back to Rainbow Six Siege!