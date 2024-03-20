Planetary hazards receive a nerf with the latest Helldivers 2 update

Following their usual schedule, Arrowhead Game Studios has released another update for Helldivers 2 on both PS5 and PC. Apart from fixing a few minor bugs, this one brings some highly requested changes to the planetary hazards introduced a few weeks ago.

After these planetary events were added to the game, some players complained, saying they were "nearly unavoidable." The CEO of the studio addressed the matter and promised that the team is working on bringing a solution.

Now, this new patch not only reduces the damage events like the meteor shower and volcanic activity produce but also modifies their spawn rate to make them less frequent during missions. There are also a few minor changes to make them more spottable, like lighting and color adjustments.

Here are the full patch notes of update 1.000.103 in case you want to read them:

Balancing

Balanced and adjusted spawn rates for the various planet hazards including tremors, meteor showers, volcanic activity, fire tornados, and ion storms. Hazards should now spawn less frequently during missions.

Meteor Shower has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:

Reduced explosion radius

Reduced meteor damage slightly

Reduced meteor velocity slightly

Meteor color has been changed slightly to try and make it easier to spot.

Volcanic Activity has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:

Reduced explosion radius

Reduced rock velocity slightly

Lighting on Fenrir III has been adjusted to be a bit less bright to improve visibility during meteor showers

Fixes

Reduced incidents of patrols spawning on players.

Exosuit no longer destroys itself when firing a missile while turning .

Exosuit retains its melee functionality, even when damaged.

Crash Fixes for the following scenarios

When ALT+Tabbing in fullscreen mode

After changing voice over language

PS5 boot issue

Using a stim inside of an Exosuit while wielding a grenade

When joining an ongoing mission

When idling on the title screen

Shots from arc-based weapons, such as 'Blitzer' shotgun and 'AC-8 Arc Thrower' stratagem now count towards "Shots fired" and "Shots hit" stats.

Fixed network desync issue with downed Automaton dropships.

Fixed Elgato Stream Deck Foot Pedal support.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed. Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:

Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.

Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code.

Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.

Players cannot befriend players with Steam names shorter than 3 characters.

Hellpod steering close to large or important objects is currently not functioning as intended, resulting in steering being disabled in a large area around the object.

Online features are not functioning when console language is set to Ukrainian.

Players may be unable to select loadout when joining a multiplayer via an activity card.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

Drowning in deep water with a Vitality Booster equipped puts Helldiver in a broken state.

Exosuits will sometimes be delivered in a damaged or broken state.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Pink artifacts may appear in the sky when setting off large explosions.

Text chat box display is obstructed by the cinematic letterboxing during extraction.

Sometimes the player’s loadout customizations will reset after restarting the game.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Helldivers 2, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.