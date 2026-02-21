Oxygen Esports part ways with Gryxr, Yoggah given permission to explore opportunities

Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil and Evan "Yoggah" Nelson are now looking for a new team to represent in Year 11. Whilst the Mexican's contract with Oxygen Esports has concluded, as revealed by himself on his personal X account, the American player is still part of Oxygen Esports—however, he has been given permission to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Only a year ago, following the team's Top 8 finish at the Six Invitational 2025, Oxygen Esports suffered the departures of Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias and Ethan "Nuers" James, who signed for Team Liquid and Spacestation, as well as parting ways with James "Hat" Hatfield. Their restructure included the signings of Adam "Atom" Gutiérrez, Roman "Forrest" Breaux, and Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil. Unfortunately, one year later, two more pieces are now gone from the project.

Yoggah's departure means his third chapter with Oxygen Esports has come to an end. The American first competed for the green roster between March 2021 and March 2022. After playing for XSET and M80, he rejoined Oxygen Esports between March 2023 and January 2024. He then returned to M80 to compete as a loaned player at the Six Invitational 2024. His last stint for Oxygen Esports went from March 2024 to this day.

Meanwhile, Grxyr has only been part of Oxygen Esports for a season. In Year 10, the green roster managed to pull off some great results in the North America League as they qualified for the Esports World Cup 2025, the Regional Finals, and the Six Invitational 2026.