Overwatch 2 Season 10 trailer reveals Mercy's mythic skin and more

The Overwatch 2 Season 10 trailer has finally arrived and it confirms that Mercy, one of the most popular support heroes in the game, will be getting a new mythic skin this time.

The season will have a "mirror universe" theme, where good characters in the game's lore will become evil and vice versa. The battle pass skins and some of the shop skins will follow this theme, including the new mythic skin called Vengeance Mercy.

The base version of the mythic features the support hero wearing a mask and using a suit with the colors of Talon, the infamous criminal organization. In this alternate universe narrative, Doctor Angela Ziegler will be the leader of said organization and have other Overwatch members as their associates.

To go with the theme, a new limited-time game mode called Mirrorwatch will be available from April 23 to May 13. All heroes available in this mode will have reimagined abilities, with Mercy being able to shoot what appears to be damage boost projectiles from a distance instead of having a beam connected to a hero.

The trailer also gives us a look at the new map Hanaoka, designed for the new Clash mode. Both of these will be available from April 16 to 29 as part of a short trial session before being fully introduced in Season 11.

